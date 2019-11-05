Kieran Tierney out of Scotland squad for Cyprus and Kazakhstan matches

Kieran Tierney has started Arsenal's last two Premier League games

Kieran Tierney will remain absent for Scotland's European Qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan later this month after Arsenal requested the defender be left out of Steve Clarke's squad.

Tierney, who arrived at the Emirates from Celtic over the summer, has started Arsenal's last two Premier League games after recovering from a long-term hip injury.

However, Scotland boss Steve Clarke revealed on Tuesday that an "ongoing issue" will prevent the 22-year-old from returning for his country.

"Kieran's got an ongoing issue that Arsenal are keen to address in the next international break and Arsenal asked us not to select him," Clarke said.

"It's a little bit frustrating.

"It's obviously frustrating for Kieran as well, but we have good cover in that position."

More to follow…

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Macgillivray, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin,

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Michael Devlin, Declan Gallagher, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Liam Palmer, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Oliver Burke, James Forrest, Ryan Fraser, Oli McBurnie, Steven Naismith, Lawrence Shankland