Scott McKenna to return to Scotland squad after injury

Scott McKenna has not played for Scotland since June due to injury

Scott McKenna will return to the Scotland squad for this month's European Qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

​​​​​​The Aberdeen defender missed September and October's fixtures with injury, but will be part of the squad that Steve Clarke announces at midday on Tuesday.

His last international appearance came in June's 3-0 defeat in Belgium.

McKenna has won 12 caps for Scotland since making his debut in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Costa Rica in March 2018.

He has made 15 appearances for Aberdeen in all competitions this season, helping the Dons to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership.

Scotland cannot qualify for Euro 2020 via Group I, even if they win both of their remaining fixtures.

They are 15 and 12 points behind Belgium and Russia respectively, with both sides having already sealed their places in next summer's finals.

However, Scotland will be able to fall back on the Nations League play-offs in March, which could provide a route into their first major tournament since 1998.