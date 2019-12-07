Scottish Premiership: St Mirren off bottom, Aberdeen well beaten

St Mirren's Cammy MacPherson is mobbed by his team-mates after the opening goal during against Hamilton

St Mirren climbed off the foot of the Scottish Premiership following a 1-0 win at 10-man Hamilton.

The Saints, who went into the game having lost all eight away from home so far this term, twice hit the woodwork through Ilkay Durmus and Junior Morais either side of the break.

But they deservedly went ahead in the 52nd minute when Cammy MacPherson fired home his first league goal of the season from the edge of the box.

Hamilton keeper Luke Southwood made a decent save to deny MacPherson a second but Hamilton finished the game with 10 men after Alexander Gogic was sent off in the 77th minute after bringing down Cody Cooke when he was through on goal.

Aberdeen beaten, Motherwell in third

Florian Kamberi celebrates during Hibernian's victory over Aberdeen

Martin Boyle bagged a second-half brace as Aberdeen suffered a 3-0 defeat at Hibernian.

Boyle broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute when he latched on to Scott Allan's ball before rounding keeper Joe Lewis and tapping into an empty net.

Boyle then grabbed his second goal in the 68th minute as Hibs caught out Aberdeen on the break and Florian Kamberi wrapped up the win 16 minutes from time.

Livingston registered their first victory in nine games as they beat Kilmarnock 3-0 at home.

Jon Guthrie opened the scoring in the 54th minute, converting from a few yards out after Ricki Lamie headed Aymen Souda's free-kick back across goal.

Lyndon Dykes added a second 11 minutes later, heading in a cross from Steven Lawless, who secured the points nine minutes from time.

Chris Long netted the only goal as Motherwell beat 10-man Hearts 1-0 at Fir Park.

Long struck five minutes before half-time from Jermaine Hylton's cut-back as Well made it three wins in a row.

The Jambos, who have now gone six away league games without a goal, had Jake Mulraney sent off for foul and abusive language in stoppage time to compound their misery.