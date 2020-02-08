Police charge 32-year-old man after glass bottle was thrown on pitch during Hibernian vs Rangers game

The Incident happened during Rangers win over Hibernian at Easter Road

Police Scotland have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man after a glass bottle was thrown on to the pitch during Rangers' win over Hibernian at Easter Road on December 20.

The man, who will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on March 5, has been charged with culpable and reckless conduct.

The incident happened when a bottle was thrown from the stands, narrowly missing players from both Hibernian and Rangers.

Inspector Colin Fordyce, of Leith Community Policing, said: "Thankfully no one was injured as a result of this incident. Mindless behaviour like this will not be tolerated in any football stadiums across the country.

"The safety of football supporters, players and management is the top priority of football clubs and Police Scotland, with every step taken to identify those responsible for inappropriate behaviour.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public who came forward with information relating to our investigation."