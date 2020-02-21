St Mirren vs Hearts postponed due to waterlogged pitch

St Mirren vs Hearts has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch

St Mirren’s Friday night clash with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Match referee Alan Muir inspected the playing surface at around 3.30pm, with heavy rain forecast all day in Scotland up until the proposed 7.45pm kick-off time.

That forecast follows sustained heavy rainfall in the area and the match official has now deemed the pitch unplayable.

St Mirren tweeted: "GAME OFF! Following a pitch inspection at the Simple Digital Arena, referee Alan Muir has deemed that tonight's match against Hearts will not go ahead."

Hearts are bottom of the Scottish Premiership

Three points separated 10th-place St Mirren from bottom side Hearts ahead of this weekend's game, which could prove to be crucial in the battle to avoid relegation.

St Mirren's match against Motherwell at Fir Park was one of three Premiership fixtures to be called off last weekend due to a waterlogged pitch caused by Storm Dennis.