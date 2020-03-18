SFA announce £1.5m coronavirus fund to help clubs

SFA President Rod Petrie has announced a financial boost for struggling Scottish clubs

SFA president Rod Petrie has announced an immediate £1.5m fund to help clubs and academies through the coronavirus crisis.

The Scottish Professional Football League was suspended last Friday "until further notice" along with all non-League and grassroots football and a hiatus lasting several months looks increasingly likely.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster had previously warned of "dire financial consequences" for Scottish clubs if they were unable to generate money from ticket sales.

However, monies which were to be distributed later in the year have been brought forward in a bid to alleviate anxieties.

The move comes on the same day that Hearts asked their playing and non-playing staff to take a 50 per cent pay cut, with the suspension of the Scottish Premiership and cup competitions expected to cost them £1m in lost revenue in April alone.

1:54 Hearts owner Ann Budge says her preference is for the SPFL season to conclude normally but refused to rule out taking legal action if it isn't Hearts owner Ann Budge says her preference is for the SPFL season to conclude normally but refused to rule out taking legal action if it isn't

Petrie said: "I am pleased to announce the immediate cash payments to members of Club Licensing and Club Academy Scotland amounts which were budgeted to be paid later this year.

"Given the financial uncertainty faced by clubs, we have looked at areas of distribution where we can accelerate and pay now, rather than wait to pay on the usual distribution dates.

"The combined amount forward funded in this way is approximately £1.5m, which we believe will be of great support to clubs who face uncertainty and, worse still, a significant loss of revenue as a result of the impact of coronavirus in Scotland.

"I would like to thank our chief executive, Ian Maxwell, and the operations board for their expediency in enabling us to bring forward the payments."

0:27 Former Scotland defender Gary Caldwell is confident players can maintain fitness at home during the coronavirus pandemic Former Scotland defender Gary Caldwell is confident players can maintain fitness at home during the coronavirus pandemic

The SFA and SFL joint response group, which includes Maxwell and Doncaster and is meeting daily during the crisis, also released a statement.

It read: "Since last week's decision to suspend all Scottish football matches, based on government and UK medical officers advice, the board of the Scottish FA has worked closely with its operations board to look at ways of alleviating the short-term cash flow burden on member clubs by advancing payments due for future distribution.

"Further to those considerations, the Scottish FA Board has approved immediate funds totalling £1.5m to members from Club Licensing and Club Academy Scotland award payments.

"These would otherwise be payable towards the end of the year but will instead be distributed in the next 24 hours to help mitigate the financial impact of coronavirus and the suspension of matches."

Payments will be made to clubs based on 2019 club licensing levels, which are entry, bronze, silver, gold, platinum.

Payments of 50 per cent of the annual Club Academy Scotland fee will be made to clubs in the programme.