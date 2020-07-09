Thomas Robert: Laurent Robert's son signs for Airdrieonians

Thomas Robert had been linked with clubs such as Newcastle, Celtic and Rangers

Scottish League One side Airdrieonians have signed French midfielder Thomas Robert - son of former Newcastle United winger Laurent Robert.

The 19-year-old, who arrives from Montpellier, had been linked with clubs such as Newcastle, Celtic and Rangers and had previously outlined his future ambition to play in the Premier League.

"Thomas could have joined any club in Europe but showed a desire to continue his football education at Airdrieonians as part of his longer-term plan of joining a top club in the UK," Airdrieonians director of football Stuart Millar said.

"[It is] a decision we are naturally thrilled about. Thomas will excite our fans with his pace and dribbling ability, although we must allow him time to settle in a new country.

"We are very grateful to his representatives for entrusting our club with such a gifted young player."

Robert added: "I'm very happy to sign for Airdrie, it's a club with a good structure and a good stadium. I think this is a good opportunity for me to come to the UK and play first-team football.

"When I met with the people at the club I got a good feeling from them - and for this reason, I think it will be a good platform for me to come and show my abilities in a competitive league. I can't wait to get started."