Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for this weekend's Scottish Premiership action.

Micky Mellon is playing his cards close to his chest ahead of Dundee United's Tannadice clash with Celtic. He expects to welcome back a couple of his injured stars ahead of hosting the champions on Saturday afternoon but refused to name names.

Lawrence Shankland (ankle), Jamie Robson (head knock), Liam Smith (knock) and Paul McMullan (hernia) have all sat out action in recent weeks.

Leigh Griffiths misses out again for Celtic. The Hoops striker has a calf complaint that will keep him for two more weeks. Mikey Johnston continues his recovery from calf surgery.

Key stat: Dundee United manager Micky Mellon is looking to become the first manager to win his first-ever Scottish Premiership meeting with Celtic since Alex Neil in October 2014, who won 1-0 with Hamilton; none of the last 30 managers facing Celtic for the first time have won.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-3

St Johnstone strikers Stevie May and Chris Kane are expected to return from lay-offs when Hibernian visit Perth.

Manager Callum Davidson has not given up hope of other players bolstering his squad. Zander Clark (knee) and Murray Davidson (Achilles) have not featured this season.

Hibernian's Steve Mallan could play a part after stepping up his recovery from a knee injury. The midfielder has not featured so far this season but was involved through the week in a training ground bounce game and has now rejoined boss Jack Ross' squad.

Drey Wright again sat out last week's draw at home to Motherwell with a thigh strain and Ross admits he has a couple of unnamed injury concerns travel to Perth.

Key stat: St Johnstone have won none of their last 12 Scottish Premiership matches played on Sunday (D5 L7) since a 2-1 win over Dundee back in October 2016.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1

Motherwell striker Tony Watt should shrug off an ankle knock ahead of the Lanarkshire derby. Goalkeeper Scott Fox is out long term with cruciate ligament damage to his knee while Liam Donnelly (knee), Nathan McGinley (groin), Jake Carroll (Achilles) and Charles Dunne (groin) also remain out.

Hamilton boss Brian Rice has no fresh injuries ahead of the game. Ronan Hughes will miss out again with a hamstring problem, club captain Brian Easton is still out following an ankle surgery and Will Collar is working his way back from a shin problem.

Key stat: Hamilton are looking to win back-to-back away Scottish Premiership matches against Motherwell for the first time, having recorded a 2-1 win there last season.

Andy Walker's prediction: 3-1

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor is set to do battle with Jon McLaughlin for the No 1 slot after rejoining Steven Gerrard's squad ahead of Kilmarnock's visit on Saturday.

McGregor has missed the recent clashes with St Mirren, St Johnstone and Livingston with a knock but will now go head to head with rival McLaughlin for a starting slot against Killie.

Leon Balogun (quad) and Joe Aribo (ankle) remain out but could feature against Hamilton next week while Jermain Defoe (hamstring) is unlikely to be ready for a return until next month.

Kilmarnock defender Ross Millen will be suspended after his red card sparked last week's late collapse against St Johnstone.

But boss Alex Dyer has no fresh injuries ahead of the clash as his side go in search of their first win this season. Only goalkeeper Jake Eastwood remains out with a thigh problem.

Key stat: Rangers haven't lost a Scottish Premiership match played on Saturday under manager Steven Gerrard (W9 D3). Their last Saturday league defeat was back in March 2018, losing 0-1 against Kilmarnock.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

Kristian Dennis goes straight into the St Mirren squad for the Scottish Premiership clash against Ross County. The 30-year-old striker signed a two-year deal with the Buddies after leaving Notts County.

Kyle Magennis and Ryan Flynn are working their way back from long-term knee injuries.

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell hopes to welcome Blair Spittal back to his squad. The midfielder missed last week's defeat to Dundee United with a thigh strain but has passed a fitness test for this weekend. Joe Chalmers has also been given the thumbs up from a specialist to step up his return after a long-term groin issue and is now back in full training.

However, Callum Morris is again a concern with an Achilles issue which saw him sit out the 2-1 defeat to United, while defender Tom Grivosti has had a minor setback as he battles to overcome a long-standing foot injury.

Key stat: St Mirren are looking to record consecutive Scottish Premiership victories over Ross County for the very first time.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

Aberdeen are set to welcome back Scott McKenna and Bruce Anderson from self-isolation when they host Livingston on Sunday.

Michael Devlin (hamstring), Sam Cosgrove (knee), Ryan Edmondson (ankle) and Curtis Main (thigh) remain on the sidelines while Andrew Considine completes a two-match suspension.

Livingston will include two new signings in their squad. French defender Julien Serrano has joined on loan from Monaco while striker Lars Lokotsch arrives from the German fourth tier.

Manager Gary Holt reported several unnamed fitness doubts. Marvin Bartley suffered a knock against Rangers and Ciaron Brown is still struggling with a muscle strain after missing the game. Keaghan Jacobs and Steve Lawson remain out with foot injuries.

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is available again after missing the draw with parent club Rangers.

Key stat: Livingston are one of only three teams that current Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has faced in the Scottish top-flight without losing against (P5 W4 D1). The others are Falkirk (4 games) and Dundee (17 games).

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-1