Celtic 0-2 Rangers: Celtic 'embarrassing' but praise for 'excellent' Rangers

Celtic's performance in their Old Firm defeat to Rangers has been condemned as "abject" and "embarrassing" by Sky Sports' Andy Walker.

The Scottish Premiership champions were beaten 2-0 by their arch-rivals and failed to register a single shot on target.

"This has been abject, this has been embarrassing," said Walker during Sky Sports' live coverage. "There's been no urgency whatsoever.

"Celtic's imagination in the last third has been pretty much non-existent. In terms of overall play, l haven't seen anything effective. There's no aggression and no imagination."

Speaking after the game's end, former Celtic striker John Hartson told Sky Sports: "That was a dire performance from Celtic.

"All round the pitch, Rangers were first to the ball and they won in every area of the pitch. Celtic didn't have a threat. Rangers didn't have a lot to beat. There are no excuses and I hope Celtic don't make excuses because at times it was woeful."

"I didn't see what Celtic were trying to do today. They had no identity and no patterns of play," added Darren Fletcher.

Boyd: Rangers can challenge for the title

But while Celtic's display was lambasted, there was praise for Rangers' excellence as Connor Goldson's goals secured a deserved victory.

"Rangers totally deserved this," said Sky Sports' Kris Boyd. "Let's not let excuses take the gloss off. It was men against boys. They totally destroyed Celtic.

"Rangers were excellent. Celtic have a challenge on this season if they are to keep the title.

"It was a mature performance from Rangers. They managed the game."

Summarising the contrast between the two sides, Fletcher concluded: "Rangers played this game like a derby. They played with intensity with and without the ball. Celtic played it like it was a friendly. They were slow and passive."

Lennon: We didn't do enough

1:28 Neil Lennon was unhappy with the goals Celtic conceded and felt they lacked sharpness as they were beaten by Rangers in the first Old Firm game of the season.

Gerrard delighted with performance