Livingston vs Aberdeen postponed as plastic pitch freezes

Livingston's artificial pitch at the Tony Macaroni Arena fell victim to freezing conditions despite "best efforts of all the club staff over the last 36 or so hours"; Scottish Premiership fixture to be rearranged in due course

Wednesday 30 December 2020 15:49, UK

Livingston&#39;s Tony Macaroni Stadium
Image: The artificial pitch at Livingston's Tony Macaroni stadium has frozen

Livingston's Scottish Premiership game at home to Aberdeen has been postponed after the artificial pitch at the Tony Macaroni Arena froze.

Livingston says club staff had worked on the pitch for around a day and a half but were unable to prevent the plastic surface from freezing due to the cold conditions in the area.

Images shared on social media show masses of snow piled up around the stadium, with the frozen pitch cleared.

In a statement on Twitter, Livingston said: "Despite the very best efforts of all the club staff over the last 36 or so hours, today's game with Aberdeen has fallen victim of the freezing conditions and has been postponed.

"We'll announce the rescheduled date once confirmed."

Livingston are in red-hot form, winning each of their last six matches in all competitions since since David Martindale took over as manager.

They currently sit sixth in the Scottish Premiership, with 24 points from 19 games.

