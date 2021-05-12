Scottish Premiership finale - Rangers records and play-off battle

The Scottish Premiership 2020/21 season is reaching its conclusion but what's still to be decided?

Rangers... Invincibles and Centurions?

Rangers have waited a decade for Scottish Premiership glory and James Tavernier will finally lift a long-awaited trophy aloft after their season finale against Aberdeen on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

A momentous occasion awaits but will Steven Gerrard's players finish the campaign unbeaten in the league?

By avoiding defeat in their final fixture, the 2021 champions will become one of just three teams in Scottish history to go through a league campaign unbeaten.

Gerrard's side will be keen to finish as Centurions as well as Invincibles - a draw from their remaining fixture would do it.

With a current 23-point advantage, Rangers are on course to finish the season with their biggest gap over Celtic in the league, surpassing the 21-point cushion they assembled in the 1999/2000 season.

They have also conceded a paltry 13 league goals this season and if Allan McGregor concedes fewer than five goals in Gers' final game, Rangers will surpass the record of 18 goals conceded by Martin O'Neill's Celtic in 2001/02.

"The excitement is building but we don't want any hiccups to spoil the good season we've had," said Tavernier.

"It would be sweet to go the season unbeaten."

Why fight for fifth could be crucial

Five Scottish sides will qualify for European competition next season, although who plays in which competition is not yet fully confirmed.

Rangers and Celtic have already booked their places in the Champions League, with the champions entering the 2021/22 tournament at the third qualifying stage and runners-up Celtic starting in the second qualifying round.

Hibernian secured third spot behind Rangers and Celtic for the first time since 2005 with victory against the Dons on Wednesday. Aberdeen will finish fourth.

Hibs and Aberdeen are already assured of their places in the new Europa Conference League and will enter at the second qualifying round.

But Hibs could yet play in the Europa League; a place in the play-off round of Europe's second-tier club competition goes to the winners of the Scottish Cup.

If Hibs beat St Johnstone on May 22, they would enter the Europa League and their Europa Conference place would go to whoever finishes fifth in the league - St Johnstone or Livingston, who play each other on the final weekend.

If St Johnstone win the Scottish Cup, Hibs would have to settle for the Europa Conference League.

Who's going down... or coming up?

Hamilton are all-but relegated after defeat to Ross County on Wednesday. They need to beat Kilmarnock on the final day and need a nine-goal win.

Hamilton will swap places with Hearts, who secured automatic promotion to the Scottish Premiership for 2021/22 after winning the Championship.

Kilmarnock's play-off fate is out of their hands, as a draw for Ross County at Motherwell will secure them 10th spot and put Kilmarnock in the play-off relegation place.

The 11th-placed Scottish Premiership club will play the Championship play-off winners over two legs to decide who will take the final spot in next season's top-flight line-up.

Dundee are firmly on course for the Scottish Premiership play-off final after overwhelming Raith Rovers in the semi-final first leg 3-0.

If Dundee see the job through they will meet Kilmarnock or Ross County in another two-legged showdown on May 20 and May 24.

Sat May 15: Hibernian vs Celtic - kick-off 12.30pm

Sat May 15: Rangers vs Aberdeen - kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Sat May 15: St Johnstone vs Livingston - kick-off 12.30pm

Sun May 16: Hamilton vs Kilmarnock - kick-off 12pm

Sun May 16: Motherwell vs Ross County - kick-off 12pm

Sun May 16: St Mirren vs Dundee United - kick-off 12pm

Scottish Premiership play-off fixtures and results

Tues May 4: Quarter-final first leg - Dunfermline 0-0 Raith Rovers

Sat May 8: Quarter-final second leg - Raith Rovers 2-0 Dunfermline

Wed May 12: Semi-final first leg - Raith Rovers 0-3 Dundee

Sat May 15: Semi-final second leg - Dundee vs Raith Rovers - kick-off 7.45pm

Thurs May 20: Final first leg - Dundee or Raith Rovers vs Kilmarnock or Ross County

Mon May 24: Final second leg - Kilmarnock or Ross County vs Dundee or Raith Rovers