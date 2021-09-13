Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian, Motherwell, Dundee and more feature

Hearts and Hibernian maintained their unbeaten start to the season as they played out a 0-0 draw in the Edinburgh derby.

Both clubs are represented in the WhoScored.com team of the week, alongside players from Livingston, St Mirren, Dundee, Dundee United and Motherwell.

Rangers captain James Tavernier also makes the final XI after his outstanding strike at St Johnstone fired his side into top spot.

However, it is rivals Celtic who dominate the rankings following their 3-0 win over Ross County.

Image: Scottish Premiership Team of the Week - Matchday five

Here, WhoScored.com run through their top performers from their Scottish Premiership team of the week...

5. Joe Shaughnessy (St Mirren) - 8.08 rating

Image: Joe Shaughnessy impressed as St Mirren picked up a point against Dundee United

St Mirren earned their third point of the season and second successive clean sheet as they held Dundee United to a 0-0 draw at the SMISA Stadium. Joe Shaughnessy put in a man-of-the-match display at the heart of the defence as he yielded a WhoScored.com rating of 8.08. Shaughnessy was imperious in the air as he won 11 of 12 aerial duels in the stalemate, while four interceptions and two clearances ensured Dundee United were unable to find the back of the net in Paisley.

4. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) - 8.22 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kevin van Veen scored one and set up the other as Motherwell beat Aberdeen

Kevin van Veen has proven a solid signing from Scunthorpe as he played a key role in Motherwell earning a third successive league win. The Dutch winger had a direct hand in both goals during their 2-0 win over Aberdeen, getting on the scoresheet midway through the first half. He then turned provider for Juhani Ojala on the hour mark, those coming from respective returns of two shots and one key pass. Van Veen worked tirelessly out of possession, too, making three tackles to contribute towards his WhoScored.com rating of 8.22.

3. Max Stryjek (Livingston) - 8.54 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Dens Park where Livingston's Max Stryjek impressed for the visitors

Dundee were made to rue their profligacy as they were unable to make home advantage count when they welcomed Livingston to Dens Park. They were up against an inspired Max Stryjek and the Pole's performance between the sticks ensured the spoils were shared in a 0-0 draw. Stryjek made eight saves in all to secure his first clean sheet of the season in a display that warranted a WhoScored.com rating of 8.54.

2. Albian Ajeti (Celtic) - 8.64 rating

Image: Albian Ajeti scored twice as fifth-placed Celtic beat Ross County

It was not until the second half that Celtic began to turn the screw against Ross County, but they emerged 3-0 victors regardless. Following the departure of Odsonne Edouard, Albian Ajeti stepped up to score twice in the win, finding a way past Ross Laidlaw with two of his three shots. The 24-year-old was a tad unfortunate to not add an assist to his name as he made one key pass in the triumph to help land a WhoScored.com rating of 8.64.

1. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) - 8.65 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Goals from Ajeti and Carter-Vickers helped Celtic beat Ross County

Edging Ajeti as the WhoScored.com player of the week with a rating of 8.65 is Celtic team-mate Cameron Carter-Vickers. The 23-year-old enjoyed an excellent Celtic debut, scoring the opener midway through the second half to put the home side ahead against Ross County. Carter-Vickers was rarely tested at the back, but was solid when called upon, winning three of four aerial duels contested and making four clearances, three tackles and one interception with supporters hoping this is the first of many standout displays from the on-loan defender.