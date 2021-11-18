Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, how to follow on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and how to follow on Sky Sports as the Scottish Premiership returns on Saturday afternoon.

Charlie Mulgrew is confident of making Dundee United's match against Aberdeen at Tannadice on Saturday following a groin strain.

The veteran defender came off at half-time against Hearts before the international break but should be fit.

Dylan Levitt is still a doubt with a knock while striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out.

Aberdeen are without the suspended Lewis Ferguson but Connor McLennan is available again after several weeks on the sidelines.

Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher, Matty Kennedy and Jack MacKenzie are still missing along with long-term absentees Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine.

How to follow: Follow the latest scores on Sky Sports digital platforms and Soccer Saturday. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

After their 1-0 win over Aberdeen in March of last season, Dundee United are looking to pick up back-to-back league wins over the Dons for the first time since March 2011.

Aberdeen have lost just one of their last seven league meetings with Dundee United (W4 D2), keeping a clean sheet in six of these fixtures.

Dundee United have lost their last two league matches, last losing three in a row back in February under Micky Mellon.

Aberdeen lost 2-0 in their last Scottish Premiership match to Motherwell, having 18 shots without scoring and conceding from the only two shots they faced.

The suspended Kevin van Veen drops out for Motherwell's encounter with Hearts.

Motherwell will assess Mark O'Hara and Juhani Ojala, who are suffering from minor issues, while Liam Donnelly is not training just now after suffering a few niggles.

Loan player Jordan Roberts is unable to play against his parent club but Stephen O'Donnell returns from a ban.

Hearts should have a fully fit squad for the trip to Fir Park.

Liam Boyce is fit again after missing three games with a calf injury while Michael Smith is also back in training.

Andy Halliday will return from suspension for the visitors.

Motherwell have won both of their last two home league meetings with Hearts, last winning three in a row on home soil against them in March 2010.

Hearts have only failed to score in one of their last 13 league matches against Motherwell (W7 D2 L4), although that was a 1-0 defeat in their last such visit to Fir Park in December 2019.

Motherwell lost their last home league match 6-1 against Rangers, the first time they'd conceded six at home in a top-flight game since their 6-6 draw with Hibernian in May 2010.

No team have lost fewer Scottish Premiership matches this season than Hearts (1, level with Rangers) although their one defeat was in their last league match on the road against Aberdeen.

Jim Goodwin's St Mirren squad is in good order, with some minor niggles having cleared up over the international break.

Matt Millar could be back in contention after missing the goalless draw at St Johnstone with a calf problem.

In addition, Ethan Erhahon, who was an unused substitute in Perth, has had time to allow the lingering effects of his hamstring issue to clear up.

Livingston have Ben Williamson and Ayo Obileye suspended for the trip to Paisley.

Livi have got several players back from injury though, with James Penrice and Craig Sibbald returning to training in the middle of the week.

Adam Lewis (foot) remains out, while Daniel Barden is undergoing cancer treatment.

