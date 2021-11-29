Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats for the latest round of the Scottish Premiership as Motherwell take on Dundee United, Hibs host Rangers and Celtic entertain Hearts this week, live on Sky Sports.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander will assess a couple of players who could return for the cinch Premiership encounter with Dundee United.

Midfielders Sean Goss, Mark O'Hara, Robbie Crawford and Liam Donnelly all missed the weekend defeat by Dundee.

Centre-back Juhani Ojala was also missing through injury.

Dundee United midfielders Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt remain doubts after missing Saturday's draw with Ross County.

Right-back Liam Smith (knee) and striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) are making good progress.

Midfielder Calum Butcher serves the second and final game of his suspension.

Opta stats

● Motherwell won their last home league match against Dundee United 2-1 in February last season, while they last enjoyed consecutive home wins over them in the top-flight in April 2011.

● Dundee United have only lost one of their last five Scottish Premiership meetings with Motherwell (W2 D2), winning their previous such meeting this season 2-1 in October.

● Motherwell are unbeaten in all seven of their midweek league matches (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) in 2021, winning four and drawing three - with two of these games coming against Dundee United (2-1 win in February, 2-2 draw in May).

● Dundee United have only won one of their last 19 Scottish Premiership fixtures played in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock in December 2020 (D7 L11).

● All three of Motherwell forward Tony Watt's top-flight league goals against Dundee United have come away from home, with Watt appearing twice against the Tangerines at Fir Park in the Scottish Premiership without scoring.

Opta stats

● Aberdeen have lost just one of their last 16 league meetings with Livingston (W11 D4), winning both of their last two in a row.

● Livingston's 2-0 win away at Aberdeen in their last league visit in February of last season ended an eight-game winless league run at Pittodrie for the club (D2 L6).

● Aberdeen have lost three of their last five home league games (W2), as many as they had in their previous 17 on home turf beforehand (W8 D6 L3).

● Livingston have earned eight points from the last 12 available to them away from home in the Scottish Premiership (W2 D2), one more than they had picked up in their previous 12 away league outings before this (seven points - W1 D4 L7).

● Aberdeen are winless in eight midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) league matches (D5 L3), their longest such run without a win since another stretch of eight from December 2011 to December 2013.

Opta stats

● None of Dundee's last eight home games against St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership have been drawn (W5 L3), with this their first such meeting since a 0-2 defeat in December 2018.

● St. Johnstone have won each of their last five league matches against Dundee since a 2-1 defeat in April 2018.

● Dundee have lost each of their last three Scottish Premiership games played in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) by an aggregate score of 0-11. This includes a 0-5 home defeat to Ross County in October.

● St. Johnstone's away league games this season have seen just five goals (two for, three against), the fewest of any Scottish Premiership side in 2021-22.

● St. Johnstone's Chris Kane has scored four goals in his last five Scottish Premiership appearances against Dundee, scoring braces in March 2018 and October of this season.

Opta stats

● Hibernian are winless in 13 top-flight league meetings with Rangers (D5 L8), losing eight of their last nine against them (D1).

● Rangers are unbeaten in their last 19 top-flight league away games against Hibernian (W12 D7) since a 2-1 defeat under Paul Le Guen in September 2006.

● Hibernian have lost both of their last two home league games, while they haven't suffered three straight home defeats in Scotland's top-flight since December 2012 under Pat Fenlon.

● Rangers are unbeaten in their last nine midweek league matches (W7 D2) since a 0-1 defeat to Hamilton in March 2020.

● Rangers' Alfredo Morelos has scored more Scottish Premiership goals against Hibernian than any other side (eight), with the Colombian scoring in both of his last two league appearances at Easter Road.

Opta stats

● St. Mirren have won each of their last four league meetings with Ross County since a 1-1 draw in August 2020.

● Ross County have only won one of their last seven Scottish Premiership away games at St. Mirren (D2 L4), a 3-0 victory in April 2015.

● St. Mirren have only won one of their last nine home league matches (D4 L4), a 3-2 win over Aberdeen in September.

● No side has earned fewer points away from home in this season's Scottish Premiership than Ross County (four, level with Dundee), with the Staggies losing four of their last five league matches on the road (W1).

● St. Mirren's Eamonn Brophy has scored more Scottish Premiership goals against Ross County than he has versus any other opponent (six), including netting in each of his last three league appearances against the Staggies (four goals).

Opta stats

● Celtic have won 18 of their last 19 home league matches against Hearts, drawing the other 0-0 in September 2015.

● Hearts have already beaten Celtic 2-1 on MD1 this season, and they last won back-to-back league meetings with them in August 2006 under Valdas Ivanauskas.

● Celtic have won each of their last six league matches played on a Thursday since a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in January 2003. Each of their six wins in this run have come in a different calendar year (2006, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2019).

● Hearts have lost both of their last two away league matches; in their promotion-winning 2020-21 Championship season, they only lost two away league fixtures overall (P13 W6 D5 L2).

● Hearts have only won one of their last 14 midweek games in the Scottish Premiership (D4 L9), a 3-1 win at Hibernian in March 2020.

