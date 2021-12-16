Ross County vs Celtic: Police Scotland liaising with Dingwall club after disorder during Scottish Premiership match

Celtic fans ran onto the pitch at Dingwall after Anthony Ralston's late goal; police have made one arrest following the incident and are continuing enquiries; Celtic won 2-1 against Ross County

Thursday 16 December 2021 17:21, UK

Ralston heads into the net in the 97th minute
Image: Anthony Ralston scored a 97th-minute winner in the match between Ross County and Celtic

Police Scotland is investigating incidents of disorder during Wednesday night's match between Ross County and Celtic.

Some Celtic fans ran onto the pitch following Anthony Ralston's 97th-minute goal which earned the visitors a 2-1 win in the Scottish Premiership game at Dingwall.

Police also confirmed a 32-year-old man had been arrested and charged and is due to appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police Scotland is liaising with Ross County Football Club following incidents of disorder during the club's match with Celtic on Wednesday, 16 December, 2021.

"One man aged 32 has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at court at a later date.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

How Celtic made it six straight wins

Liel Abada's fourth goal of the season put Ange Postecoglou's side ahead but Jack Baldwin's second-half equaliser looked to have secured a point for the hosts.

Celtic's chances of staging a recovery were made even harder when Carl Starfelt dragged back Regan Charles-Cook to receive a red card for a second bookable offence, but Ralston rose to meet Tom Rogic's cross with virtually the last touch of the game to spark wild scenes in the away end.

The result means second-placed Celtic remain four points behind Rangers, who beat St Johnstone 2-0 on Wednesday, while Ross County remain in 11th place on 14 points, off the foot of the table on goal difference.

