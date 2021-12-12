Celtic transfer news: Scottish Premiership club close to agreeing deal for Kawasaki Frontale's Reo Hatate

Celtic are close to agreeing a deal with Kawasaki Frontale for utility player Reo Hatate.

The 24-year-old, who can play at left back, left wing and in midfield, met with the club's board last week where he expressed his desire to move to Scotland.

Personal terms for the player are not believed to be an issue and the move could be concluded shortly.

Ange Postecoglou is expected to continue scouring the Japanese market for further reinforcements, as he looks to strengthen his Celtic squad next month.

The Parkhead club are also continuing talks over Yokohama F Marinos forward Daizen Maeda, the club where Postecoglou managed for three years between 2018 and 2021, and Gamba Osaka midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi.

Completing deals for new incomings early in the window is understood to be Celtic's preference, Sky Sports News understands.

Tom Rogic's first-half strike was enough to give Celtic a 1-0 win over Motherwell and cut the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers back to four points.

Rogic converted David Turnbull's disguised free-kick at the end of the first half during which Motherwell hit the bar.

The home side were far more comfortable after the break as they restored a four-point deficit on Rangers but they suffered another injury to an attacking player when James Forrest trudged off with a muscle problem.