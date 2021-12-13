Europa League and Conference League draws: Rangers to face Borussia Dortmund in EL play-off round

Rangers have been drawn to face Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

The Scottish Premiership champions progressed to the first knockout stage of UEFA's secondary competition by finishing as runners-up to Lyon in the group phase.

The draw represents a tough challenge for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side, with Norway striker Erling Haaland and England midfielder Jude Bellingham in the Borussia Dortmund squad.

Image: Borussia Dortmund sit six points behind leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga

Dortmund, who sit second in Bundesliga, were one of eight teams to drop out of the Champions League, having finished behind Ajax and Sporting Lisbon in Group C.

Rangers v Dortmund head-to-head The two teams have only met twice in competitive fixtures, playing out two draws in the group stages of the 1995/96 Champions League.

Rangers were knocked out by Czech side Slavia Prague in the last 16 of the Europa League season.

The other standout tie sees Barcelona against Napoli.

Barcelona failed to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2003-04, when the La Liga side competed in the UEFA Cup.

Napoli, winners of the competition in 1989, progressed from a Europa League group which included Leicester, who they beat 3-2 in the final group game in Naples.

Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol, competing in the knockout stages of a European competition for the first time in their history, will play Portuguese side Braga.

Atalanta, who finished third behind Manchester United and Villarreal in their Champions League group, will play Olympiacos while RB Leipzig were drawn against Real Sociedad.

Sevilla, the record six-time holders, were paired with Dinamo Zagreb, while Real Betis will play 2008 winners Zenit St Petersburg.

This season's final takes place at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on May 18.

Europa League play-off draw

Sevilla v Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta v Olympiacos

RB Leipzig v Real Sociedad

Barcelona v Napoli

Zenit St Petersburg v Real Betis

Borussia Dortmund v Rangers

Sheriff Tiraspol v Braga

Porto v Lazio

When are the play-off ties?

The first legs of the play-off ties will be played on February 17, with the return fixtures a week later on February 24.

Europa League group winners already into last 16 Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Monaco, West Ham, Spartak Moscow, Eintracht Frankfurt, Red Star Belgrade, Galatasaray

What is the play-off round?

Instead of a round of 32, the eight second-placed teams will meet one of the eight sides finishing third in their respective Champions League groups in a two-legged play-off round in February.

Those eight teams will join the eight Europa League group winners in the last 16 in March.

The teams who finish third in their Europa League groups will also see their European seasons extended for the first time, with those eight sides facing one of the eight sides who finished second in the Europa Conference League group stage for a place in the last 16 of that competition.

Europa Conference League

Play-off draw to follow - takes place at 1pm GMT today

Who dropped down from Europa League?

Celtic

Fenerbahce

Leicester

PSV

Sparta Prague

Marseille

Rapid Vienna

Midtjylland

Conference League group winners already into last 16 LASK, Gent, Roma, AZ, Feyenoord, Copenhagen, Rennes, Basel

Who could Celtic or Leicester face in play-offs?

Bodo/Glimt

Maccabi Tel Aviv

PAOK

Partizan Belgrade

Qarabag

Randers

Slavia Prague

Vitesse/Tottenham*

Tottenham will feature in draw although outcome of postponed match against Rennes yet to be decided by UEFA.