Ross County 1-2 Celtic: Anthony Ralston heads 97th-minute winner for 10-man Hoops in Dingwall

Anthony Ralston's 97th-minute header ensured Celtic snatched a dramatic 2-1 win over Ross County at Victoria Park to deny Rangers a six-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Liel Abada's fourth goal of the season put Ange Postecoglou's side ahead in Dingwall but Jack Baldwin's second-half equaliser looked to have secured a point for the hosts.

Celtic's chances of staging a recovery were made even harder when Carl Starfelt dragged back Regan Charles-Cook to receive a red card for a second bookable offence (79), but Ralston rose to meet Tom Rogic's cross with virtually the last touch of the game to spark wild scenes in the away end.

The result means second-placed Celtic remain four points behind Rangers, who beat St Johnstone 2-0 on Wednesday, while Ross County remain in 11th place on 14 points, off the foot of the table on goal difference.

Player ratings Ross County: Maynard-Brewer (7), Clarke (6), Watson (7), Baldwin (8), Vokins (7), Harrison Paton (7), Tillson (6), Hungbo (6), Spittal (6), Charles-Cook (6), Callachan (6).



Subs: Dominic Samuel (6), Burroughs (6).



Celtic: Hart (6), Juranovic (7), Carter-Vickers (6), Starfelt (6), Scales (7), McGregor (7), Bitton (7), Ralston (8), Abada (7), Turnbull (7), Montgomery (6).



Subs: Rogic (6), Moffat (n/a).



Man of the match: Anthony Ralston.

How Celtic made it six straight wins

Image: Ralston heads into the net in the 97th minute

The late drama sparked a mini pitch invasion. Postecoglou said: "The fans have had a long drive up and it's a long drive home.

"I hope they have calmed down and stay safe on the roads back. When you score a last-second winner, not a last-minute one, in front of them then you can imagine there'd be some overexuberance there.

"It was great for them because they have had a long journey and there's a real bond developing between the team and the fans. Nights like tonight help that as well."

Team news Ross County made three changes from the weekend win over Dundee. Connor Randall went off injured in that game and he missed out entirely as Jake Vokins started in his place. David Cancola and Dom Samuel both dropped to the bench as Blair Spittal and Jordan Tillson started.

Celtic made three alterations to the side that started in the 1-0 win over Motherwell on Sunday with Anthony Ralston, Adam Montgomery and Liam Scales returning. Tom Rogic and Greg Taylor were on bench while James Forrest didn't feature.

Ross County won their previous home league match against Celtic 1-0 in February of last season, ending a 10-game home league winless run against the Hoops, and they made a positive start in Dingwall despite failing to test Joe Hart.

Postecoglou's team selection has been ravaged by injuries and the Celtic boss made three changes from the side that beat Motherwell at the weekend.

Celtic had won each of their previous five away league matches, scoring two or more goals each time, but it was not until the 11th minute that they troubled Ashley Maynard-Brewer as David Turnbull's corner was headed towards goal by Nir Bitton but his effort was clawed to safety by the Ross County goalkeeper.

Image: Liel Abada celebrates making it 1-0 to Celtic

The visitors had won nine of their previous 10 league meetings with Ross County, beating them 3-0 at Celtic Park earlier this season, and they took the lead on 21 minutes following a sweeping move.

Adam Montgomery exchanged passes with Callum McGregor before Liam Scales was spotted down the left flank and his low cross was tapped home from close range by Abada.

Montgomery's deep, teasing cross flummoxed Maynard-Brewer only to brush the woodwork as Celtic sought to turn the screw before the interval, with Scales also blasting over from McGregor's pull-back.

Image: Ross County's Jack Baldwin scores to make it 1-1

Ross County had failed to register an attempt on Hart's goal, and it was Celtic who threatened a second following the restart as Turnbull escaped Blair Spittal and looked to catch out Maynard-Brewer with an audacious chip that drifted wide.

Dominic Samuel was summoned from the bench and he very nearly found a route to goal when his shot was blocked by Ralston, but from Spittal's resulting corner there was Baldwin to poke home the leveller against the run of play.

Starfelt took a blow to the face on 74 minutes that threatened to end his evening prematurely, but it would come moments later when referee Alan Muir took exception to a cynical pull on Charles-Cook as he closed in on goal, with the defender shown a second yellow card.

Image: The Ross County players celebrate Jack Baldwin's goal

With Celtic down to 10 men, the onus was on Ross County to go in search of completing a famous turnaround, but it was the visitors who capitalised on greater space in which to counter. After Cameron Carter-Vickers saw his header tipped over by Maynard-Brewer, it looked as though the hosts had done enough to secure a point.

But, in the 97th minute of stoppage time, Ralston was unmarked at the far post to head home substitute Rogic's cross to secure a vital victory for Postecoglou's men.

What the managers said..

Ross County boss Malky Mackay: "In one sense, that they scored in the seventh minute of added-on time, I don't know how that happened.

"I didn't want to ask the referee anything because that will cause me problems and put me into trouble if I say one more word to him.

"Seven minutes is interesting. It felt at one point as if we were playing until they scored. Proud that our players enacted the game plan and ran Celtic as close as they did."

Image: Celtic's Liel Abada celebrates making it 1-0

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou: "I'm super proud of them, really happy they got their rewards in the end. They had to put up with a lot of adversity but testament to spirit and composure and character they kept playing their football and got a deserved winning goal.

"I thought with 10 men we still tried to play and win the game of football, and in adversity we didn't just launch it long. It was a great ball in and it was super for Tony to get the winner.

"I don't think we got the rub of the decisions tonight, a few went against us. I said to the boys we won't complain about it, we will just win games and let that speak for itself.

"A few went against us tonight but we just keep going, playing our football and keep winning. Hopefully these things even themselves out."

Analysis: Celtic resilience sparks mini pitch invasion

Image: Celtic celebrate breaking the deadlock in Dingwall

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds:

Ralston's dramatic added-time winner keeps the depleted Hoops four points behind Rangers at the top Premiership. Postecoglou may well be reflecting on the events of Wednesday night at Victoria Park come next May.

The Celtic boss was missing six attackers but he showed his faith in makeshift striker Abada and was rewarded with a robust display.

Ralston's intervention from a couple of yards out came a minute after the allotted six added on so it was no surprise it had some of the travelling fans spilling onto the pitch.

Image: Abada taps home from close range on Wednesday

It remains to be seen how many - if any - of Celtic's injured players will be available for the Sports Cup final against Hibernian at Hampden Park on Sunday but Postecoglou can take confidence from what he is getting from the rest of his squad, while second-bottom County will count themselves unlucky not to have held on for the point.

Celtic's well-documented injury concerns resulted in a patched-up side sent out by Postecoglou.

Forwards Kyogo Furuhashi, Albian Ajeti, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Jota missed the weekend 1-0 win over Motherwell, where winger James Forrest also picked up an injury. His replacement Mikey Johnston was also substituted and none were in the squad at Dingwall.

Postecoglou's side was defender-heavy and included Liam Scales - making his first Premiership start - and Adam Montgomery and it was Abada who led the line.

The Celtic boss will be concerned at the nature of Ross County's equaliser, coming in their only five-minute spell during the game, but the resilience and character shown when down to 10 men will fill him with great pride.

Man of the match - Anthony Ralston

Image: Ralston celebrates his late winner for Celtic

Celtic could well have been pegged back sooner were it not for Ralston, who made crucial contributions in both penalty areas.

The visitors conceded a corner when Ralston blocked a shot from substitute Samuel and when Spittal delivered from the left, Baldwin got in front of Scales to knock the ball past Hart.

The 23-year-old is developping a useful knack of scoring this season, and instead of dwelling on the setback of Starfelt's dismissal, the academy graduate popped up to score his fifth goal of the season to keep Celtic on Rangers' coat-tails.

Up next for Celtic is a date at Hampden Park as they face Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup final; kick-off 3pm.

Meanwhile, Ross County travel to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.