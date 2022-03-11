Scott Brown: Former Celtic captain considering options after Aberdeen exit

Former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown has released an emotional statement after his departure from Aberdeen, saying he will take some time to consider his future.

The 36-year-old left Pittodrie just nine months into his two-year deal "to focus on his coaching development".

Brown's exit came just weeks after Stephen Glass - who lured him from Celtic - was sacked as manager and replaced by Jim Goodwin.

A sensational return to Celtic could be an option for one of the most decorated players in Scottish football history, after Parkhead boss Ange Postecoglou said the door will always be open for him to return to the club.

Brown has now revealed he will take some time to consider his next move as he wants to enjoy some downtime with his family - and on the golf course.

"Last season, I was given the opportunity by Stephen (Glass) and the board at Aberdeen Football Club to take the next step in my football career - continuing to play the game that I love whilst gaining hands on coaching experience," he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"Unfortunately the season didn't go as well as we had hoped, and with the managerial change at the club, the opportunity to both play and coach wasn't there anymore.

"After speaking with Jim and Aberdeen, we decided it was best for us to part ways.

"Firstly I would like to thank Stephen and the board for giving me the opportunity and for the incredible support that you have shown me in the short time I spent at your club.

"To Allan, Henry and the rest of the backroom staff, I enjoyed working with you and I leave you with my best wishes for the future.

"To the players, I have seen the character, the hard work and determination that you put in day after day on the training pitch and I hope that it brings you, and everyone at the club, success in the future.

Image: Scott Brown is yet to make a decision on his future after leaving Aberdeen

"To the fans, I know I was only with you for a short time but thank you for welcoming me to your club, and to your city.

"The support I received from you everyone, from the terraces to meeting you around the city was unbelievable. Thank you! Aberdeen is a huge club and everyone from the board, staff and players are determined to bring you success both on and off the pitch.

"It has been a whirlwind few days and I am going to take some time to consider all my options and relax with my family. I am sure I will get a few rounds of golf in as well.

"Thank you and until we meet again."