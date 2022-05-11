Dundee relegated from Scottish Premiership after St Johnstone beat Aberdeen

St Johnstone beat Aberdeen 1-0 to move clear of Dundee near the foot of the table; Callum Hendry scored in the first-half which ends the Dark Blues' time in the top-flight; Dundee have been relegated from the top-flight after getting promoted last year

Wednesday 11 May 2022 22:15, UK

PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - MAY 07: Dundee&#39;s Charlie Adam (centre) looks dejected during a cinch Premiership match between St Mirren and Dundee at the SMiSA Stadium, on May 07, 2022, in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Image: Dundee have been relegated from the Scottish Premiership

Dundee have been relegated from the Scottish Premiership after St Johnstone beat Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

Callum Hendry's first-half goal for St Johnstone earned the Saints a 1-0 win over Aberdeen - which means Dundee cannot catch them in the Scottish top-flight table.

Hendry drilled in a Glenn Middleton cutback for his eighth goal since returning from a loan spell with Kilmarnock in January to ensure the Saints will face Arbroath or Inverness in the play-off.

The win moves them an unassailable six points clear of Mark McGhee's Dundee with only one game remaining, while Aberdeen stay 10th following a disappointing run of just two wins in 11 games since Jim Goodwin took over in February.

