Dundee relegated from Scottish Premiership after St Johnstone beat Aberdeen

Wednesday 11 May 2022 22:15, UK
Dundee have been relegated from the Scottish Premiership after St Johnstone beat Aberdeen on Wednesday night.
Callum Hendry's first-half goal for St Johnstone earned the Saints a 1-0 win over Aberdeen - which means Dundee cannot catch them in the Scottish top-flight table.
Hendry drilled in a Glenn Middleton cutback for his eighth goal since returning from a loan spell with Kilmarnock in January to ensure the Saints will face Arbroath or Inverness in the play-off.
The win moves them an unassailable six points clear of Mark McGhee's Dundee with only one game remaining, while Aberdeen stay 10th following a disappointing run of just two wins in 11 games since Jim Goodwin took over in February.
More to follow.
