Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

Another intriguing weekend lies ahead in the Scottish Premiership with plenty to play for across the league.

Celtic are looking to bounce back from European disappointment and continue their fine league form at Livingston, live on Sky Sports Football.

The pressure is mounting at Rangers - who after falling four points behind Celtic in the title race, suffered yet more Champions League misery - and now face an Aberdeen side looking to make it four straight wins in all competitions.

At the bottom end, both Dundee United and Ross County will be hoping to make home advantage count as they aim to move out of the relegation zone.

Here's what is at stake this weekend...

Image: Livingston host Celtic live on Sky Sports on Sunday

Celtic take on Livingston on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football, aiming to continue their fine domestic form and make amends for their European exit in midweek.

Ange Postecoglou's side claimed a dramatic 4-3 win at Hearts last weekend as VAR made a memorable debut in the Scottish Premiership and another victory will ensure they maintain their four-point lead at the top - at least.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Martindale praises the job done by Ange Postecoglou at Celtic but says there is more to come from his Livingston team ahead of Sunday's match

Livingston go into the match looking to build on their 1-1 draw at Rangers a week ago and remain in the top half of the table.

David Martindale's side have a strong record at home having won four of their six league matches at the Tony Macaroni Arena this season.

Can Rangers return to winning ways against Aberdeen?

Recent results and performances have left many questioning what has gone wrong at Rangers this season and they will be keen to make amends for the slip-up against Livingston when Aberdeen visit Ibrox.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Livingston

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side also suffered another Champions League defeat in midweek, losing 3-0 away to Napoli.

Victory against the Dons would see them narrow the gap on leaders Celtic to one point ahead - at least until Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes Saturday's game at Rangers will show how much work is needed to close the gap on the Old Firm

Aberdeen travel to Glasgow in fine form having won their last three games in all competitions.

If they spring a surprise and add to Rangers' woes they will close the gap between the sides to just four points.

Will Dundee United make it three straight wins at home against Motherwell?

Image: Dundee United have won their last two home games

Dundee United will be glad to return to Tannadice Park this weekend - where they have won back-to-back matches - after suffering defeat on the road against St Mirren last weekend.

Liam Fox's side can move out of that relegation play-off spot with a victory over Motherwell.

Image: Motherwell has won just one of their last nine league matches

The Fir Park side go into Saturday's game desperate to rediscover some form having registered just one win in the Scottish Premiership from their last nine matches.

If Steven Hammell's side do take the points in this encounter they could find themselves back up in the top six.

Can Hibs return to winning ways against St Mirren?

Image: Hibs have lost their last three games in the Scottish Premiership

Hibs go into Saturday's match on the back of three straight defeats in the Scottish Premiership.

Despite their recent poor run, they could find themselves as high as third if they beat the Buddies at Easter Road and Aberdeen lose to Rangers.

St Mirren are unbeaten in their last two games, but it is their away form that has been a frustration for them so far this season: Stephen Robinson's side have won just once on the road so far.

Will Kilmarnock's impressive run continue at McDiarmid Park?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Ross County

Derek McInnes' side are on a five-game unbeaten run ahead of Saturday's game away to St Johnstone.

The Rugby Park side currently sit 10th in the Scottish Premiership, but recent results have instilled some confidence in the players and fans.

Image: Stevie May scored the winner for St Johnstone at Easter Road last weekend

St Johnstone will be keen to build on their win against Hibs last time out to ensure they remain above their opponents in the table.

Callum Davidson's side are struggling at home though with just four points won at McDiarmid Park so far this season.

Can Hearts build on European win at Ross County?

Image: Hearts beat RFS 2-1 in the Europa Conference League in midweek

Hearts are without a win in the Scottish Premiership in their last three games, but they will take confidence from Thursday night's 2-1 victory over RFS in the Europa Conference League.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Robbie Neilson's side, but a victory in Dingwall could take them into the top six if Livingston fail to win on Sunday.

Image: Ross County's Ross Callachan will be out until after the World Cup

Ross County are the lowest scorers in the Scottish Premiership so far this season and find themselves bottom of the table.

Malky Mackay is set to be without Ross Callachan until after the World Cup after the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury.

