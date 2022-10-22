Rangers 1-1 Livingston: John Lundstram scores late leveller but pressure piles on Gers' Giovanni van Bronckhorst

John Lundstram's late leveller could not stop the Rangers boo boys as the pressure piled on Giovanni van Bronckhorst following the Gers' 1-1 draw at home to Livingston.

The Ibrox side went into the game five points behind champions and rivals Celtic following their dramatic 4-3 win over Hearts, but Rangers responded by going behind to Joel Nouble's fourth-minute strike.

Livingston saw substitute Morgan Boyes sent off after the Video Assistant Referee upgraded his lunge on Alfredo Morelos from a yellow to a red, before Lundstram slammed home a finish from inside the box late on.

Image: Joel Nouble celebrates after scoring for Livingston at Rangers

But the boos rung around Ibrox at full time in a result which keeps Rangers four points from the Scottish Premiership summit.

How Livi frustrated Rangers

Celtic's thrilling 4-3 win over Hearts at Tynecastle at lunchtime had put some added pressure on to Rangers who had Allan McGregor, Borna Barisic, Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent and Antonio Colak all back in the side.

Livingston boss David Martindale drafted in Jack Fitzwater and Andrew Shinnie and, after a minute's silence in tribute to former Rangers striker Jimmy Millar who died during the week aged 87, the visitors stunned the Light Blues with an early goal.

Defender Cristian Montano's cross from the left took a deflection before it landed at the feet of unmarked Nouble and his drive on the turn sped low past McGregor and in at his left-hand post.

Image: John Lundstram celebrates his late equaliser for Rangers

The goal changed the mood inside Ibrox and the Rangers players looked gripped by anxiety.

Livi, by contrast, moved forward with a freedom and intent and in the 18th minute, following a corner from the right, Fitzwater's ferocious drive from the loose ball escaped the far post by inches.

Image: Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. is under pressure in Glasgow

On the half-hour mark Colak could not direct Barisic's cross towards goal and there was no real threat to Shamal George's goal before the interval, when the Gers fans vented their frustration.

Rabbi Matondo and James Sands replaced Steven Davis and Leon King for the start of the second half and Rangers went on the offensive with more pace, if no more purpose.

A long-distance drive in the 57th minute from skipper James Tavernier was comfortably held by George, who palmed away a cross from Colak moments later, before the Croatia striker came close with an over-head kick from 12 yards.

In the 66th minute, Morelos replaced Arfield to link up with Colak, which brought a surge of hope.

VAR drama came when Boyes, only on the pitch for minutes for Sean Kelly, was initially handed a yellow card for a foul on Morelos but, after checking his monitor at the behest of VAR referee Greg Aitken, on-field official Munro returned to produce a red.

Image: Referee David Munro checks VAR before sending off Morgan Boyes

Substitute Matondo was hooked off again to be replaced by Fashion Sakala and Kemar Roofe came on for Barisic, a switch that paid off when Lundstram volleyed in a Kent cross.

In added time George saved a powerful header from Colak with Lundstram heading over in the last action of the game.

GvB: The pressure is on me | 'I understand boos'

Rangers were booed off by their fans for the second time in a week, with the home supporters also showing their discontent after their 1-0 victory over Dundee on Wednesday night.

Van Bronckhorst admitted he can understand why the boos resurfaced - and why the pressure on his job has intensified.

"If the results aren't going the right way, the pressure [on me] becomes stronger," said the Dutchman. "That's normal in big teams and clubs like Rangers.

"I understand the boos. It's the way you have to deal with it. You don't want it, because you have a negative result. We dropped two points, it's understandable."

Van Bronckhorst also said the pressure Rangers put on in the last seven minutes of injury-time should have been shown throughout the match.

"Disappointing performance-wise: we started poor, not the way we need to," he added. "We were not aggressive or sharp and that's not the way to start games.

"We are struggling with creating chances. The first half we didn't have any clear chances. They scored the first goal, that made it difficult for us and our confidence.

"We miss the spark, the spark only came at 1-1 in the end. You saw a team who was doing everything they can and pushing forward against ten men. Our intention in the last seven minutes, we needed to have for the 90 minutes."

What's next?

Rangers go to Napoli on Wednesday night for their penultimate Champions League group game at 8pm, with only Europa League qualification via third-place achievable for the Gers. The Ibrox club then host Aberdeen next Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Livingston complete their back-to-back Old Firm clashes as they host Celtic next Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.