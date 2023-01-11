Scottish Premiership: Hearts transfers are value for money, but Hibs' recruitment is poor, says Andy Walker

Sky Sports' Andy Walker assesses the contrast between the recruitment at Hearts and Hibs and looks at the potential for an upset in this weekend's Viaplay Cup semi-finals.

Hearts are sitting in a strong position in third place in the Scottish Premiership and have added two players so far this month in Japanese forward Yutaro Oda and defender James Hill.

The pressure on Hibs boss Lee Johnson was eased by victory at Motherwell, but they sit seventh in the table just seven points above the relegation play-off place.

There are also Viaplay semi-finals to look forward to this weekend with holders Celtic up against Kilmarnock and Rangers taking on Aberdeen.

'Hearts' signings are value for money'

Hearts have got good ambition, I think they're a club who want to finish third again. I think they realise it's far too much to try and compete with Celtic and Rangers and their spending power.

When you look at who they've brought in over recent seasons, Lawrence Shankland's done really well and Robert Snodgrass has added to the team. With those recent signings, it shows that Hearts are determined to do what they did last season which is finish third, get into Europe and possibly have a good run in the Scottish Cup. When you see the money they made from their European run, they're spending it wisely.

Image: Kye Rowles was one of three Hearts players at the World Cup with Australia

They had Kye Rowles and Cammy Devlin at the World Cup, these guys are picking up really good experience. I think when you look at their signings, Hearts are getting good value for money. I think they can finish third with the leadership they've got there with Robbie Neilson and his coaching staff and just the strength of their squad.

They had a good number of injuries early in the season to key players in their starting XI and they managed to cope with that. I think you'll see a stronger Hearts in the second half of the season, not least because they're able to spend a bit of money. I think they've got a strong squad, they've got a good number of options and I think their ambition is to finish third and quite strongly.

'Hibs' recruitment has been poor'

Hibs need to get better recruitment. I think they're a club who are capable of working in the transfer market, but Lee Johnson's brought in 15 players and I don't think he uses enough of them. I think that tells you that their recruitment has been very poor. They are a club who are capable of signing good players, and giving them good salaries in relation to Scottish football, but I think it's a bloated squad at the moment.

Image: Lee Johnson has made 15 signing since taking charge at Hibs

I don't think they're getting value for money, unlike Hearts across the road. That certainly needs to improve and, when you do have money to spend, you really have to try and get it right. It's a great product we have here, we're right on the doorstep of the richest league in the world and it's a really good platform for players to come and play. Hibs have got a really good opportunity in spending money, I just don't think they've done it wisely in recent years.

'Cup shocks can happen'

Celtic and Rangers are massive favourites. Celtic beat Kilmarnock last weekend 2-0 but they missed a whole host of chances. I think it would be an enormous upset if Kilmarnock were to go to Hampden and win, given it's pretty much been Celtic's second home in recent seasons.

It is a semi-final, though, and just one step away from getting to a final. Years ago Kilmarnock upset Celtic in a League Cup final and won by a goal to nil, so shock results do happen and Derek McInnes does have a bit of experience to call upon. He might have Kyle Lafferty to come back at the weekend, that will be a boost for them.

Image: A Kyogo double secured the League Cup for Celtic last season

Celtic, though, have so many options, they've already done some business in the transfer window and they're looking strong, especially from middle to front, so I imagine Celtic will win. The other one I think is much closer, there's always an edge to that Aberdeen-Rangers game.

There was that extraordinary 3-2 game just before Christmas, Aberdeen were 2-1 up after 90 minutes but Rangers' determination and will to win got them two goals in added time. That'll be a really feisty one on Sunday, but I think most people are suggesting Celtic and Rangers will play in the final.