SWPL: Glasgow City extend lead as Celtic overtake Rangers; Aberdeen and Hibs seal victories

Glasgow City moved six points clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after a comprehensive 8-1 victory over Dundee United.

​​​​​​Erin Greening gave the 15-time champions the lead after just 45 seconds before Hayley Lauder doubled their advantage with just five minutes played.

United hoped Danni McGinley's goal after 10 minutes would begin their comeback but any hope of that was dampened as Emily Whelan got the visitors' third just two minutes later, giving City a 3-1 lead at the break.

Image: Erin Greening scored a hat-trick for Glasgow City (Credit Tommy Hughes/GCFC)

It was more of the same in the second half at Gussie Park as Lauren Davidson got in on the act for Glasgow City's fourth before Greening was again on target from a corner.

Four minutes later Greening completed her hat-trick from an almost identical set-piece to make it 6-1, with two goals from Lisa Forrest rounding off the win for City, under interim head coach Leanne Ross.

After a 13th league win, it is Hamilton Academical at home next, while Dundee United, who drop to 10th, welcome Glasgow Women to the 'City of Discovery'.

Heart of Midlothian 0-0 Rangers

Glasgow City's lead was extended after defending champions Rangers were held by Hearts, a result that sees Malky Thomson's side drop to third.

The Glasgow side dominated possession and created several chances, however, came up against a solid Hearts defence which has kept seven clean sheets this season and remain unbeaten at home.

Kirsty Howat, who scored in the Sky Sports Cup final, came closest in both halves - only to be denied by Hearts 'keeper Charlotte Parker-Smith.

The result is the first time Hearts have taken points off Rangers in the league and afterwards head coach Eva Olid said: "Today is so important for us. Teams do not believe they can get a result against the top three.

"This result is to show all the teams in the league that you have to believe."

Rangers boss Thomson said: "The only thing that we can question is the scoreline.

"We had enough possession in the game, we did create chances, but we've got to take the chances. It's something that we'll find, as the seasons go on, that you need to be clinical, especially when you have as much of the ball as we have. When we create chances, we must score."

Both teams are away next with Rangers at Motherwell and Hearts heading north to face Aberdeen.

Glasgow Women 0-8 Celtic

Celtic took advantage of Rangers dropping points as they thrashed Glasgow Women to go second in the table, a point clear of their rivals and six off the top.

Despite the loss of their top scorer Clarissa Larisey, who has joined Swedish club Hacken, goals were not a problem thanks to Amy Gallacher.

The former Hibs player scored four times, three of which came in the first half after Natalie Ross' opener.

Gallacher's first came as she latched onto a through ball to slot home, before two more goals in first-half stoppage time sealed a hat-trick.

She opened the scoring after the break too from the spot, as Celtic went 5-0 up, before Celtic's dominant win was sealed with goals from Caitlyn Hayes, Jacynta, and Maria McAneny.

Fran Alonso's side have now 62 goals in the SWPL and have the best goal difference in the top flight.

They could go within three points of top spot on Wednesday when they host Motherwell, while bottom-club Glasgow Women visit Hamilton Academical in a must-win tie if the team are to avoid relegation.

Aberdeen 2-0 Hamilton Academical

At the other end Aberdeen moved out of the bottom two with victory over Hamilton Academical who dropped into the relegation play-off spot.

The sides were separated by just one point coming into the game and after a tense start it was Hannah Stewart who scored the Dons' opener, heading in from a corner for her first of the season.

Aberdeen secured their victory with just over an hour played as their top goalscorer, Bayley Hutchison, kept her cool to slot home and take her side up to ninth.

The Accies could move out of the bottom two if they beat Glasgow Women on Wednesday, while up next for Aberdeen it is a tough home test against Hearts.

Motherwell 0-2 Hibernian

Hibernian are now just five points behind rivals Hearts after a hard-fought victory over Motherwell.

It took until the 65th minute for Hibs to find the opening goal as Shannon McGregor smashed home from the edge of the box for her first SWPL goal of the season.

The Edinburgh side sealed the three points, and some revenge after losing the reverse fixture earlier in the season, through Katie Lockwood with 10 minutes remaining, as she scored her first goal for the Hibees.

Hibs are at home to Spartans next while Motherwell, who are now four points behind the top six, face Celtic on Wednesday.

Partick Thistle 3-0 Spartans

Thistle continued their fine form as they extended their grip on a top-six spot with victory over Spartans.

Cara Henderson, who recently extended her stay at the Jags, opened the scoring after 21 minutes before Rachel Donaldson doubled their lead before the break, scoring her fourth SWPL goal of the campaign.

The Jags ensured all three points stayed at Petershill Park as Abbie Ferguson got their third with four minutes remaining.

Spartans, who are now six points behind Thistle and just four points above the relegation play-off spot, visit Hibs next while Thistle travel to Celtic.

