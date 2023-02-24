Rangers vs Celtic: Key Scottish League Cup final talking points

Rangers stand in the way of Celtic retaining the Scottish League Cup title as Michael Beale looks to secure his first trophy as a manager.

The Glasgow rivals have not met in a Hampden final since December 2019, when Celtic clinched the trophy with a controversial 1-0 victory.

Former Hoops full-back Jeremie Frimpong uttered the words "oh my days" after the game which saw him sent off for giving away a penalty that was missed by Rangers' Alfredo Morelos - all just minutes after Christopher Jullien had put Celtic ahead despite appearing to be a yard offside.

The Scottish champions won the tournament again last season while Rangers have not lifted the League Cup since 2011.

Steven Davis, who is out for the season with a knee injury, scored the opener that day with Nikica Jelvic grabbing an extra-time winner to rule out Joe Ledley's equaliser for the Hoops.

Here, we take a look at some of the key talking points ahead of this weekend's hotly anticipated showdown...

The season so far

Celtic may be the dominant force in the Scottish Premiership with a commanding nine-point lead, but we all know form can go out the window when it comes to an Old Firm clash.

With both sides unbeaten since the World Cup break, this clash has all the makings of a pulsating game that could go all the way to penalties.

Ange Postecoglou's side blew Rangers away in the first Old Firm of the season, winning 4-0, but needed a late goal from Kyogo Furuhashi to secure a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in January.

The Hoops deserve all the plaudits for their domestic record this season, but Rangers do have the quality to hurt them at Hampden Park.

Do Rangers need the win more?

Beale has admitted the chances of Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership this season are low due to the "outstanding" form of Celtic.

Rangers are undefeated in 14 games since Beale took charge, with their 2-2 draw with Celtic in January the only dropped points of his tenure.

But, despite that impressive form, they have been unable to close the nine-point gap to Postecoglou's side, with the current champions on 19-game unbeaten run.

The Rangers fans are enjoying this unbeaten run, but it's the trophies they want and Sunday is the perfect opportunity to deliver that.

If Beale can clinch his first silverware as a manager it could act as a catalyst to see them close in on their city rivals in the league as well.

The first step of a Celtic treble?

Image: Postecoglou won a domestic double in his first season at Celtic

Postecoglou and the Celtic players have often pinpointed last season's League Cup triumph over Hibs as a moment that showed their attacking style of play was working.

They went on to secure a domestic double with the manager still annoyed by their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers.

With Celtic already nine points clear in the title race, securing victory over their Old Firm rivals on Sunday would be a significant step towards them achieving the treble dream this season.

However, the Parkhead boss has so far refused to entertain talk of a domestic clean sweep and said, "You've got to win one before you even think about winning two or three.

"That stuff is totally out of our control right now. All we can do is prepare well and be ready for a big game on Sunday and try to win a trophy."

Will Tillman return for Rangers?

Image: Malik Tillman is recovering from a hamstring injury

Malik Tillman has impressed for Rangers under Beale, with the manager keen to sign the Bayern Munich player on a permanent deal.

The midfielder has scored seven goals this season, including in the wins over Hearts and Ross County before he missed the weekend trip to Livingston with a hamstring injury.

Fellow midfielders John Lundstram and Ryan Jack were also missing at the Tony Macaroni Arena, but the manager will give the trio every chance to prove their fitness for Sunday's final.

"If we get one or two additions back that will be a bonus," he said.

"Only if I thought they would get through it [when asked about gambling on players]. It's a final and I think we live in a fantasy world if we think players lace up every week in a fantastic physical condition. It's a final against a big rival so I have 100 per cent faith one or two will declare themselves fit around Friday or Saturday.

"Whether they are 100 per cent fit, I will need to make a choice on that. This is why you build a squad."

Could Kyogo be Celtic's Hampden hero again?

Image: A Kyogo double secured the League Cup for Celtic last season

Kyogo suffered a shoulder knock in the Scottish Cup and started on the bench for Saturday's 4-0 win over Aberdeen, despite Postecoglou insisting he was "good to go".

The Japan striker was also an injury doubt ahead of last season's League Cup final but he turned in a man-of-the-match performance to secure Postecoglou's first trophy as Celtic manager.

Image: Hyeon-gyu Oh made his first Celtic start in the win over Aberdeen

He scored twice as Celtic came from behind to win 2-1 against Hibs.

Celtic do have options up front. Hyeon-Gyu Oh made his start on Saturday as he works on his match fitness and Daizen Maeda can also step into that centre-forward role.

