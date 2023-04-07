Celtic vs Rangers: Ange Postecoglou wants 'special moment' as Michael Beale accepts title is Celtic's to lose

Ange Postecoglou is looking for his players to create another "special moment" against Rangers as Michael Beale concedes the title is Celtic's to "throw away".

The Hoops have a nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership ahead of Saturday's Old Firm clash, live on Sky Sports, while Rangers are on their own impressive run under Beale.

The only league points either side has dropped since the World Cup break came in January's 2-2 draw at Ibrox, while Celtic beat their rivals at Hampden Park in March to retain the League Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ange Postecoglou discusses the significance of Saturday's match against Rangers and how he approaches the derby as Celtic manager.

Postecoglou, who has lost just two of his previous eight games against Rangers, told Sky Sports News the occasion never disappoints.

"When you sign on it's probably written in the contract, I didn't read the fine print, that this is the game everyone talks about and looks forward to," said the Australian, who will be without midfielder Reo Hatate for the match at Celtic Park.

"You know all those things before you go into it then you experience it and realise they haven't sold it short.

"It's a massive game and it's always a great atmosphere, whether you play home or away or at Hampden, and you look forward to it and at home, in front of 60,000, it'll be a great atmosphere and our job is to make sure we perform on the day.

"Certainly in these moments what you realise is if you do make an impact, as a team or as individuals, it has a long lasting effect to it.

"These are moments that stay in the club's records, good and bad, for eternity, so that weight of responsibility is on you to make it into a special moment."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic eased to victory in the last meeting at Parkhead

Celtic beat Rangers 2-0 at Hampden Park last month and swept them aside 4-0 in their previous meeting in the east end of Glasgow last September.

The Ibrox side have not won at Parkhead in their last five games, but Postecoglou believes they are a different side under Beale.

"We've obviously had a couple of games at Celtic Park where we've done really well against Rangers, but all the other games have been fairly tight," he added.

"I think since Michael's taken over you can see there's a real sort of confidence now and belief because of the results they've had, which have been excellent.

"In terms of the team, there haven't been too many changes. He's made some adjustments to the way they play but for the most part it is the same personnel.

"In these big games there's always a bit of an edge to them, so we've just got to be ready."

Beale: We need strong start

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers manager Michael Beale concedes the Premiership title is Celtic's to 'throw away' as he urges his players to start strongly in Saturday's Old Firm clash.

While Rangers' form has matched Celtic's since Beale took charge in December, the Ibrox boss admits the destination of the league trophy is out of their control and that "it is obvious" his side must to win on Saturday.

"Since I came back in it is 15 league games, 14 wins and a draw," said the Englishman, who confirmed midfielder Nicolas Raskin is available after recovering from a thigh injury.

"We have played our part. It is fair to say Celtic have played their part as well and have done equally as well as us.

"In that sense, the players have done nearly everything they can do.

Image: Nicolas Raskin is available for Rangers' trip to Celtic

"Tomorrow we will find out if we are three points closer, no closer or three points further behind. Ultimately, all we can do is win our games.

"It is Celtic's league to throw away, or lose, and it doesn't look like, outside games against us, that they will drop points."

With no away fans allowed at the final two Old Firm fixtures of the season due to fan safety and security issues, Beale concedes it is going to the toughest away fixture of his short tenure and he is looking for a strong start.

"Since I came back in, we have started slow in both derby games and improved after half-time," said the former QPR boss.

"We certainly need to make sure we start this game well, that we are strong defensively and carry a big threat going forward with our key players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic.

"We are going away from home with no fans, so the home crowd will be up, so it is important that we start strong and start winning the duels.

"We were too slow in both derby games and that's not the Rangers that I remember in this fixture, but it is the Rangers I have inherited and it is important that we show a different face.

"That is common knowledge, I am not saying anything there that will surprise anyone, we have to start stronger in big games.

"The team arrive in fine form with 10 consecutive league wins and this is the biggest test going away from home, albeit our away form has been very good.

"We are in a positive place. It is a game we have been looking forward to."

Coverage of Celtic vs Rangers begins from 11.30am on Sky Sports Football and Main Event, with kick-off at 12.30pm.

You can also follow all the latest updates in our dedicated live blog on the Sky Sports website and app, with free in-game clips and free match highlights available across Sky Sports' digital platforms.