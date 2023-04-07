Celtic vs Rangers: Key talking points ahead of penultimate Old Firm league game of the season

Celtic host Rangers on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, in a game that could make or break the Scottish Premiership title race.

Going into the clash, Ange Postecoglou's side have a comfortable nine-point lead over their Old Firm rivals in the table.

Rangers are on their own impressive run under Michael Beale, but have failed to win any of their last five league matches at Celtic Park.

There will be no away supporters present at Parkhead, with Rangers set to run out to 60,000 Hoops fans as they look to hold on to the faint hope of overhauling Postecoglou's side this season.

Here, we take a look at some of the key talking points ahead of this weekend's hotly anticipated showdown...

This season's meetings so far

Both sides have won every league match against the other 10 teams in the top flight since the World Cup break, meaning Rangers have been unable to cut into Celtic's advantage in the title race.

Postecoglou's side blew their rivals away in the first Old Firm of the season, winning 4-0, but needed a late goal from Kyogo Furuhashi to secure a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in January.

Celtic also claimed victory over their Old Firm rivals in the League Cup final at Hampden Park in February, with Kyogo scoring a double to ensure they retained the trophy.

Can Rangers still catch Celtic?

Image: Micahel Beale admits it will be difficult to catch Ange Postecoglou's Celtic

Beale has previously admitted the chances of Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership this season are low due to the "outstanding" form of Celtic.

However, if Rangers can find a way to end Celtic's dominance at home, where they have not dropped any points this season, the gap would be cut to six points.

Rangers would then welcome Celtic to Ibrox for a further meeting after the split, meaning Beale's team could then reduce the gap further, to three points.

Image: Rangers' only defeat under Beale was against Celtic in the League Cup final

The issue Rangers face is they would still require Celtic to lose a further match, and require a big 27-goal swing in the goal difference.

Will Mooy and Hatate return?

Image: Reo Hatate and Aaron Mooy missed Celtic's last match

Celtic were not at their best as they overcame Ross County 2-0 in their last league game on Sunday.

Midfielders Reo Hatate and Aaron Mooy missed the match through injury, with captain Callum McGregor playing higher up and Tomoki Iwata making his first start since joining the club in January.

Both are expected to be available for Saturday's showdown after Postecoglou confirmed both had returned to training before the match in Dingwall.

Defender Anthony Ralston and striker Liel Abada are, however, set to be missing again.

How do Rangers line up?

Image: Should Alfredo Morelos or Antonio Colak start for Rangers against Celtic?

Beale has told his Rangers players they will need to be more clinical than in recent weeks if they are to take anything against Celtic on Saturday.

They claimed a 1-1 draw at Parkhead last May with Joe Aribo playing as a false nine.

With Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak failing to make an impact in this season's previous league meetings, Kris Boyd believes that could be an option for the manager again.

Malik Tillman will be ready to continue his good form after two goals against Dundee United while Nicolas Raskin could be in contention after returning from injury after a month out.

John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz are also back in the squad, with the former making an appearance off the bench in the win over ex-club Dundee United in their last game.

Ianis Hagi missed that fixture with illness but is expected to return, while Steven Davis, Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence are out for the rest of this season.

No away support

Image: There was a small Rangers support at the last Old Firm clash at Celtic Park

There will be no away fans at the last two Old Firm league games of the season.

After talks between the clubs, it was agreed travelling supporters would not be given an allocation for either game amid concerns about safety and security.

It follows a similar situation last season when there was no visiting support at the first two league games between the Glasgow rivals before that decision was reversed.

Less than 1,000 away tickets were given for the first two meetings of this season.

