Scottish Premiership: Is derby bigger for Hearts or Hibs? | Aberdeen's Barry Robson backed by Kris Boyd

Steven Naismith needs to make an instant impact at Hearts with the fans demanding a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership, says Kris Boyd.

The former Hearts forward has been appointed interim manager until the end of the season after Robbie Neilson was sacked following Saturday's 2-0 defeat at home to St Mirren.

It was the Tynecastle club's fifth straight loss in the league with Aberdeen moving above them into third after Barry Robson recorded his fifth straight victory.

Naismith's first game in charge will be against Hibernian on Saturday in the Edinburgh derby and Boyd believes there is plenty at stake for both clubs.

Naismith has to deliver

When you look at the teams around Hearts, they have all been on bad runs this season.

Aberdeen lost their manager, Hibs have stood by theirs and I just think with what Robbie Neilson had given that football club over the years he deserved a little bit more time.

There's no doubt losing five games in a row is not good enough for Hearts but he would have backed himself to turn it around.

I just get the feeling that something isn't right at Hearts. Robbie Neilson and Lee McCulloch have left and, one of their star players, Robert Snodgrass has been reportedly told not to come back to training.

It is not what they need at this point in the season.

It is a great opportunity for Steven Naismith but there is a lot of pressure on him to deliver.

He has been coaching with Scotland with Steve Clarke and you will always learn from a manager like that.

There is no doubt it is a big step up and there is a huge challenge ahead for Hearts.

You only have to look at the reaction of the fans in recent weeks and the spray paint outside Tynecastle Park, you can see there is a lot of built-up frustration and he is going to have to get results.

The fans will demand third place as they were 10 points clear a few weeks ago and now they find themselves behind Aberdeen and struggling to hold onto fourth place.

Pressure back on Hibs

The Edinburgh derby is also massive for Hibs because Livingston are only one point behind and they have games against St Johnstone and Dundee United that you would fancy them to pick up points in.

With four straight defeats, Hibs are under pressure again.

Lee Johnson seems to go on runs where he wins five or six then loses five or six and they were really poor at the weekend against Dundee United.

Hibs are fighting to get in that top six and there are a few players who are letting him down at the moment.

Robson staking a claim on Aberdeen job long term

Aberdeen are now up to third in the Premiership and Barry Robson is doing an unbelievable job.

Five victories in a row is something that is very difficult to do in the Scottish Premiership.

The players, especially Duk, have been outstanding and, at home, they have managed to churn out results.

I think if you had said a few weeks ago that this was an audition for Robson to get the job full-time then he has done everything he can.

