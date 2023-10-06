Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

It is the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the international break, with one game live on Sky Sports.

The Sky cameras will be in Paisley on Sunday as Rangers look for a change in fortunes against a St Mirren side who remain unbeaten in the league.

Brendan Rodgers will be looking for his Celtic players to bounce back from Champions League disappointment while it is the first Edinburgh derby of the season at Tynecastle Park.

St Johnstone are the only team yet to win a league game this season and could find themselves seven points adrift if they do not find some form this weekend.

Here we take a look at what's at stake...

What is live on Sky?

It has been a tough time for Rangers and it will not get any easier for them this weekend when they face St Mirren, live on Sky Sports.

Stephen Robinson's side are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership and sit in second, three points ahead of the Ibrox side.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Kris Boyd gives a damning verdict on Rangers following their 2-1 Europa League defeat to Aris Limassol in Cyprus

Steven Davis will take charge again as Rangers continue the search for Michael Beale's replacement, with fans hoping for a response after their dismal display against Aris Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Last weekend's league defeat to Aberdeen marked the end for Beale, and the club are now looking to salvage their season.

Can Kilmarnock shock Celtic again?

Image: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers saw his side knocked out of League Cup at Kilmarnock

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action after another disappointing Champions League defeat.

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers returned from injury as the Hoops saw Lazio snatch a last-gasp victory at Parkhead on Wednesday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers

They are unbeaten in the league so far this season, but it was Kilmarnock who ended their Viaplay Cup title defence.

Derek McInnes' side are struggling for a run of form though and are without a win in the Scottish Premiership since their opening game against Rangers.

Who will win this season's first Edinburgh derby?

Image: Nick Montgomery is unbeaten as Hibs manager

Nick Montgomery is unbeaten since taking charge at Hibernian and he faces his biggest test so far when he heads to Hearts for the first Edinburgh derby of the season.

None of Hibs' last six managers have lost their first league fixture against their city rivals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Hearts

Hearts have found some form in recent weeks and sit just above Hibs in fourth after two wins in their last three games.

The Jambos are unbeaten in their last four home league games against Hibs, with their last derby defeat at Tynecastle coming under Daniel Stendel in 2019.

Can Ross County avoid three straight defeats?

Image: Ross County are currently 11th in the Scottish Premiership

Dundee have lost just twice in the Scottish Premiership this season, but find themselves ninth after managing just one win.

While the Dens Park side have been draw specialists, Ross County have suffered back-to-back league defeats and sit 11th although only behind this weekend's opponents on goal difference.

The Staggies have won on their last four top-flight visits to Dundee but it could be a tough test with Tony Docherty's team unbeaten in their last six home games.

Will Motherwell's luck change?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic

Motherwell suffered late agony last weekend, conceding a last-minute goal in their 2-1 defeat to Celtic.

That marked their third one-goal defeat in a row as they dropped to fifth after a strong start to the season.

Livingston have drawn three of their last four Scottish Premiership matches - no team has recorded more draws this season than Livi's four.

David Martindale's side do not have an impressive record against Motherwell and are winless in their last 10 meetings.

Can St Johnstone finally get off the mark?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Livingston

St Johnstone are the only Scottish Premiership team without a win this season and sit bottom, already four points adrift.

They are away to an Aberdeen side buoyed by their late Europa Conference League draw with HJK Helsinki.

Image: Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski has scored three league goals at home so far this season

After a disappointing start to the season, the Dons have won their last two league matches and could move as high as fourth with another victory.

They defeated St Johnstone in all three meetings last season without conceding a goal.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season, up to 48 cinch Premiership games are available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app, click here, to visit Sky Sports website, click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.