St Johnstone: Craig Levein ready to 'steady the ship' and secure Scottish Premiership survival

New St Johnstone manager Craig Levein insists he is focused on steadying the ship and securing Scottish Premiership survival.

Levein has agreed a deal until 2026, replacing Steven MacLean who left the club following their 4-0 defeat at St Mirren in late October.

Coach Alex Cleland assumed interim charge and guided them to a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock, but Saints remain three points behind second-bottom Livingston.

The former Scotland and Dundee United boss, who has been out of football management since leaving Hearts in 2019, will take charge of the team for the first time against Motherwell on Tuesday night.

He insists he is ready to tackle the immediate concerns before considering any long-term plans.

"Well we are at the foot of the table, so that's pretty obvious," he said.

"Mac [Steven MacLean] was a bit unlucky I felt, I watched some of the games and I felt that St Johnstone were in the games, it's not like they were out of the games early and had no chance.

"Our main concern is looking at the league table and trying to improve the situation there, coming into management and talking about long-term? I think those days are long gone. So I'm looking at the short term at the moment, we can worry about the long term when the ship has been steadied and is sailing along.

"I watched the game midweek and it gave me an idea of what is possible here and I was pleasantly surprised by the energy and the quality of the team.

"When [St Johnstone owner] Geoff Brown called me it was a pretty easy decision, baring in mind that I've known Geoff for quite a while and I respect him and with the team there is possibilities there."

Image: Andy Kirk is St Johnstone's new assistant manager

Levein had been working as an advisor at Highland League side Brechin with the side's manager Andy Kirk also moving to Perth as his assistant.

"Trying to do two jobs at the same time is extremely difficult," he added.

"The reason I've brought Andy with me is that he can take some of the load, mainly the day-to-day coaching stuff, and give me a chance to spend what energy I have on the areas that are most important."

Image: Craig Levein has been out of management since leaving Hearts in 2019

Stan Harris, St Johnstone CEO, said: "I am delighted to welcome Craig to St Johnstone. Craig joins with vast experience having managed over 600 games, including having the highest honour of managing Scotland.

"We identified the need for experience to help guide St Johnstone through this difficult spell, we believe we have found that by appointing Craig. We wish Craig all the best in his new role and have no doubt we have picked the right candidate for the job."