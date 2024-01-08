Scottish Premiership: Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton revisit pre-season predictions

Before a ball was kicked this season, Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton predicted where every Scottish Premiership club would finish come May.

As things stand, Celtic lead Rangers in the title race, Hearts are in pole position to seal third, while Livingston look destined for relegation unless results improve.

So, is that what the Sky Sports duo thought would happen? Well, they have been reflecting on those picks and analysing the season so far…

Relegation battle: Are Livi down? St Johnstone not safe?

Chris Sutton: I think both of us think Livingston have had it. It seems to be a season too far. They've always outperformed where we think they should be. They've overachieved for a number of years. This season is catching up with them.

I still think St Johnstone are in a relegation battle. I didn't have high hopes. I had them down in 10th. There has been a slight improvement. The change of manager has maybe got them going.

I had gone for Dundee [to be relegated] because of the turmoil they were in at the start of the season. Tony Docherty has pleasantly surprised me. He's made a lot of good transfers and I got them horribly wrong. There's a long way to go but their recruitment has been key.

Kris Boyd: You always say, when a team comes up from the Championship, consolidate your top-flight status. Dundee are way on their way to doing that.

European spots: Pressure on Robson? Can Killie get Euro place?

KB: Derek McInnes' recruitment over the summer at Kilmarnock was excellent and he knows how to set a team up to be organised. Kyle Vassell and Marley Watkins have done well but you feel that, if Kilmarnock could get a striker in January, they could challenge for that third spot. Derek knows exactly how to get results in the league and Kilmarnock are in with a right good chance of pushing on and getting a European spot.

CS: I didn't think Kilmarnock would get a top-six place because of the bigger clubs ahead of them, but they have been a pleasant surprise. Derek's a clever manager and knows the league inside out. They've caused a few surprises along the way.

Kilmarnock have impressed under Derek McInnes this season

CS: I thought Aberdeen were really going to kick on. It just hasn't happened for Robson. He's actually bang under pressure now and they're scraping through. They have been massive underachievers. I think Aberdeen fans were expecting far more this season.

KB: It is a worrying trend. Robbie Neilson got [Hearts to Europe] and lost his job. Robson's under pressure now having taken Aberdeen into Europe. Yes, you want to get there and be successful, but you can't just keep chopping and changing managers. Aberdeen have got games in hand and the opportunity to get back in the fight for one of those places, but that's down to the teams around them not pulling away. In the first half of the season, Aberdeen have been really poor.

CS: I was being a little bit mischievous by putting Hibs ahead of Hearts. Hibs are a strange club, always chopping and changing managers. I quite like what Nick Montgomery is trying to do but Hearts look ahead of them. Hearts aren't free-flowing though - they rely heavily on Lawrence Shankland. He scores virtually all the goals and that's a problem that Steven Naismith has to address. But they're very solid and well-organised, and I suspect they will nail down third place.

KB: Hibs need to give someone a period of time. There's investment going into the club and there's going to be players coming in. Montgomery will recruit for the way he wants to play. I'm the same as Chris - I think Hearts, having not played great, are in a stronger position. My prediction for Hearts finishing third is safe.

CS: At Hibs, the expectation is always so great. They're a big club but, for a number of seasons, they've not been what they should be. There needs to be a building process and patience. I hope Montgomery gets it.

Title race: January window key for Celtic & Rangers

CS: I think there are still question marks for Celtic. Europe was a massive disappointment. They've shown inconsistency in the league. It's difficult comparing this team to Ange Postecoglou's team. That team was fast and furious and this season has been a struggle at times. Brendan has talked about bringing a better quality of player in but he also talked at the start of the season about understanding the model. January is really one to watch out for with Celtic. Are they going to go for experienced players who are going to cost a hell of a lot of money?

KB: Where do they need to strengthen?

CS: Left-back. The centre-half position is baffling. What is going on there? Liam Scales has taken his opportunity but Celtic spent £7.5m on Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke and they look surplus to requirements. Bernardo's been a pleasant surprise since he got a run of games. I wonder about the striking position and how that pans out. There's a lot of talk about a wide player coming but Celtic have got a lot of wide players.

CS: Philippe Clement has come in and I've got to say I do think he's done a pretty incredible job up to now. He hasn't said anything daft and Rangers have been exceptionally consistent, even bouncing back after defeat against Celtic with a tricky game against Kilmarnock. They showed a really good mentality and I think the title race will go all the way.

KB: I just get the feeling that Rangers need someone to get a grip of that central position. We saw it with Cyriel Dessers against Celtic, who was really poor. Is Fabio Silva that man? I'm not sure. Danilo's obviously out injured. Do Rangers need to get a proven goalscorer? If it was me, I would.

CS: Would Lawrence Shankland be that man?

KB: We're quite quick to dismiss players in this league. He's been over the course and distance in this league. He's still scoring goals. I wouldn't be against it. When you look at the money Rangers spent in the summer, would you have got more for your money if you'd bought Shankland? I think you would have. Danilo looked OK but [Sam] Lammers can't even get on the pitch. There's been a bit of wasted money. Would Hearts want to sell? I'm not too sure.