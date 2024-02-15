VAR in Scottish Premiership: It is working despite more mistakes highlighted in review, says head of refereeing Crawford Allan

VAR in the Scottish Premiership "works" but "can improve" according to the SFA's head of refereeing - after a review highlighted an increase in wrong decisions.

Of the incidents examined from the second round of top-flight matches, a total of 13 errors were identified by the VAR independent review panel (IRP) - including in December's Old Firm match.

The figure marks a large rise from the three mistakes found in the opening round of fixtures by the panel which is made up of former players, managers and coaches, guided by experts on the laws of the game.

Crawford Allan, Scottish FA head of referee operations, told Sky Sports News: "VAR is a process that globally football is still relatively new with. So whether it be across Europe or whether it be our colleagues south of the border we face, generally, the same challenges.

"The process works. Can we improve? Everybody can improve. Every team can get better - the teams at the top of the league want to improve, the teams at the bottom of the league want to improve.

"As I look after the referees I want to constantly improve as well because that's the objective in life, to get the best product on the pitch that we can do.

"Scotland, for having VAR for 18 months, is well in that ball park. We are quite content and comfortable but there is always room for improvement.

"For me, it's so important that our referees are allowed to make their decision on the field of play and then VAR can assist and make the decision better or correct.

"I'm here to make sure that our referees are fully supported because in Scotland we are absolutely bang on in terms of the recent results from the IRP compared to other countries that have had VAR longer than we have."

The latest SFA figures show there have been 785 VAR reviews this season and while the majority were "silent checks" requiring no intervention, 51 resulted in on-field reviews, while another 24 were factual overturns (offside, inside/outside penalty area).

'Johnston handball claim process entirely accurate'

Image: Claims of handball against Celtic's Alistair Johnston was one of the many incidents reviewed

The review panel noted VAR's decision to not recommend a review of Celtic defender Alistair Johnston's handball in December's Old Firm clash was wrong.

However, it was also noted there was an offside prior to the incident which would have resulted in no penalty being awarded.

The fallout from that incident saw Rangers request referee Willie Collum was not put in charge of any future matches - something manager Philippe Clement recently distanced himself from.

"The process at the time as far as referees were concerned - from the on-field official and VAR - was entirely accurate at that precise moment in time," Allan added.

"The SFA and myself, 100 per cent we will appoint referees to games as we see fit based on their experience level and that will not change.

Panel verdict: Claims of handball against Celtic's Alistair Johnston should have been reviewed but no penalty should have been awarded due to offside

"Every minute of the support we give to the referees is aimed at enhancing and making sure that they feel they have every opportunity to continue to enjoy the game and hopefully we can bring in new referees to the game.

"I think it is a bit unfair some of the pressure that is put on our referees. The focus on a small number of decisions versus the hundreds and thousands that they make throughout the season is disproportionate. I wouldn't want that to put off young referees because it is an enjoyable experience.

"And we want to continue to do that from a SFA perspective, to promote football and the culture of football and make sure referees enjoy it."

The 13 errors identified by the review panel

Sky Sports News understands the following decisions were deemed incorrect by the VAR independent review panel:

Motherwell v Hearts (11/11/23) - VAR correct to recommend an on-field review for a potential penalty for Hearts' Liam Boyce. Decision should then have been penalty.

Panel verdict: Hearts should have been awarded a penalty against Motherwell

Livingston v Rangers (12/11/23) - VAR should have recommended an on-field review after Rangers' Ross McCausland was awarded a penalty. Decision should then be to not award the penalty

Panel verdict: Rangers should not have been awarded a penalty after Ross McCausland went down in the box against Livingston

Kilmarnock v Hearts (02/12/23) - VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a potential red card for Kilmarnock's Will Dennis. Decision should have been red card.

Panel verdict: Will Dennis should have been shown a red card in this match against Hearts

Motherwell v Dundee (02/12/23) - VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a foul in the build-up to Motherwell's Bevis Mugabi's goal. Decision should have been to disallow the goal.

Panel verdict: Bevis Mugabi's goal should not have stood against Dundee

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (06/12/23) - VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a potential red card for Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins. Decision should have been red card.

Panel verdict: Marley Watkins' challenge on Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann should have resulted in a red card

Rangers v Dundee (09/12/23) - VAR should not have recommended an on-field review for a penalty after a foul on Rangers' Abdallah Sima. On-field decision of no penalty should have stood.

Rangers v Dundee (09/12/23) - VAR should not have recommended an on-field review after Rangers' Jose Cifuentes was awarded a yellow card. On-field decision of yellow card should have stood.

Panel verdict: Decisions to award Rangers a penalty for a challenge on Abdallah Sima plus send off Jose Cifuentes were wrong

Aberdeen v Hearts (09/12/23) - VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a potential red card for Hearts' Beni Baningime. Decision should have been red card.

Panel verdict: Beni Baningime should have been sent off against Aberdeen

Celtic v Rangers (30/12/23) - VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a potential penalty for a handball offence by Celtic's Alastair Johnston. Panel noted an offside in the build-up so decision should have remained to not award the penalty.

Panel verdict: Claims of handball against Celtic's Alistair Johnston should have been reviewed but no penalty should have been awarded due to offside

Hearts v Ross County (30/12/23) - VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a penalty for a foul on Hearts' Alan Forrest. Decision should have been to award a penalty.

Panel verdict: Hearts should have had a penalty after Alan Forrest was fouled against Ross County

Rangers v Kilmarnock (02/01/24) - VAR should not have recommended an on-field review for a penalty for a handball offence against Rangers' John Souttar. On-field decision of to not award a penalty should have stood.

Panel verdict: Kilmarnock should not have been awarded a penalty at Ibrox

St Johnstone v Aberdeen (24/01/24) - VAR should not have recommended an on-field review for a potential foul in the build-up to Graham Carey's goal for St Johnstone. On-field decision to award a goal should have stood.

Panel verdict: Graham Carey's goal should have stood against Aberdeen

Livingston v Dundee (27/01/24) - VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a potential foul in the build-up to Zach Robinson's goal for Dundee. Decision should have been to not award the goal.

Panel verdict: Zach Robinson's goal for Dundee against Livingston should not have been awarded

