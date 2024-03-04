Scottish Premiership Team of The Week: Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell and Kilmarnock players make best XI

It was a drama filled weekend in the Scottish Premiership with both Celtic and Rangers losing.

There are three Hearts players included in the latest team of the week after they beat Celtic 2-0 at Tynecastle Park.

Motherwell have two players represented after their shock 2-1 win against Rangers, with the Ibrox side taking one place.

Hibs beat Ross County 2-0 and dominate the latest best XI with four players included, while Kilmarnock take the final place after coming from behind to draw 2-2 at Dundee.

Here, WhoScored take us through their top five performers based on the stats...

5. Theo Bair (Motherwell) - 7.88 rating

Theo Bair celebrates after giving Motherwell the lead against Rangers

Motherwell made it back-to-back away league wins as they claimed an impressive 2-1 victory at league leaders Rangers on Saturday, with striker Theo Bair key. The 24-year-old netted the Well's opener in just the ninth minute, getting the better of Jack Butland with one of three shots, and won five aerial duels on his way to a rating of 7.88.

4. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) - 7.99 rating

Remaining at Ibrox, Blair Spittal was influential in Motherwell's win as evidenced by a WhoScored.com rating of 7.99. Spittal provided the assist, his ninth of the season, for Dan Casey's winning goal in Glasgow, that coming from one of six key passes. The 28-year-old also made two clearances and one tackle in a solid display at Rangers.

3. James Tavernier (Rangers) - 7.99 rating

James Tavernier celebrates after scoring Rangers' equaliser against Motherwell

While he couldn't help Rangers to victory, James Tavernier did all he could to haul the Gers over the line on Saturday. Tavernier netted Rangers' equaliser on the hour mark against Motherwell, getting the better of Liam Kelly with one of three shots, and was unfortunate not to add an assist having created six goalscoring opportunities as the Gers skipper, like Spittal, earned a rating of 7.99.

2. Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) - 8.02 rating

Lawrence Shankland celebrates after finding the back of the net against Celtic

Just as Rangers dropped points over the weekend, so too did fierce rivals Celtic as the title challenging pair both suffered rare defeats in the same week. Lawrence Shankland scored the goal that put the result beyond doubt in the capital, netting his 20th goal of the campaign with one of six shots.

1. Zander Clark (Hearts) - 8.97 rating

Zander Clark put in his best rated performance of the season in Hearts' 2-0 win over Celtic as he garnered a WhoScored.com rating of 8.97. Clark was vital in the victory as he made six saves, including a first half penalty stop to deny Adam Idah, in fine rearguard display that helped the 31-year-old to the Scottish Premiership Player of the Week award.

