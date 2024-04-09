Celtic feeder club abuse victims seek millions in damages: 'Significant progress' made

Solicitors say "significant progress" has been made as Celtic look to settle legal claims relating to historical abuse at its feeder club; Celtic have not admitted liability or made any formal concessions, having previously said the Boys Club was an "entirely separate" organisation

Sky Sports News understands more than 20 former players of Celtic Boys Club are seeking damages, amounting to millions of pounds.

The valuation of all cases has progressed in the last six months, with a court granting a further four months for the negotiations to continue.

A Thompsons Solicitors Scotland spokesperson said: "We are pleased to confirm that the process of valuing all individual cases has made significant progress in the last six months.

"We do not yet have all necessary evidence to commence settlement negotiations and so the Court has granted a further shortlist of four months to allow opportunity to do so given the complexities of this task."

Celtic did not wish to comment on the process when approached by SSN today.

Celtic Boys Club was established as a feeder team to the senior Celtic team in 1966.

In March 2023, a judge allowed 22 former Celtic Boys Club players to launch a group claim for damages against Celtic for alleged abuses.

Group proceedings are similar to US class action lawsuits and were brought into law in Scotland in 2020. They allow groups of two or more people with the same, or similar claims, to raise a single action in the Court of Session.

A number of senior figures at Celtic Boys Club have been jailed for sexual abuse over recent years, with the club previously saying it is "appalled by any form of historical abuse".

In September last year, it was revealed that Celtic would seek to settle the claims outside of court.