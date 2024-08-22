Scottish Premiership: Celtic visit St Mirren live on Sky Sports as one of six games

The Scottish Premiership returns this weekend with a full fixture card, including a big game live on Sky Sports - here's what to look out for...

What is live on Sky Sports?

St Mirren welcome champions Celtic to Paisley on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.

Stephen Robinson's side have lost each of their last five meetings with the Hoops in all competitions, conceding over two goals on every occasion.

The Saints did win their last home league game - 3-0 against Hibernian - but know it will be a tough challenge to stop Brendan Rodgers' Celtic, who kicked-off their title defence with convincing victories against Kilmarnock and Hibs.

While Celtic are in fine form, it remains unclear if the influential Matt O'Riley and Kyogo Furuhashi will feature.

Image: Matt O'Riley (left) and Kyogo Furuhashi (right) have been linked with a move away from Celtic

O'Riley is wanted by Brighton, with both clubs in talks over a deal, while Kyogo has a shoulder injury and is on Man City's shortlist, should they look to replace Julian Alvarez.

Can Rangers seal back-to-back victories?

Image: Phillipe Clement is hoping to make changes to his squad in the final week of the transfer window

Rangers have made a mixed start to the season, picking up four points from their opening two Premiership matches, progressing to the League Cup quarter-finals but failing to reach the Champions League play-offs.

Manager Philippe Clement is keen to offload some players, which will free up funds to add new faces to his squad, but departures seem slow.

On the field, they remain at Hampden Park due to a delay in works at Ibrox - with Ross County the visitors on Saturday. The Dingwall side are seeking a first ever away win over Rangers - a run that includes nine defeats and two draws.

However, Don Cowie's side did claim their first ever win over the Gers last season as they won 3-2 at home.

Can they repeat the same result away from the Highlands on Saturday and add to their opening two draws this season?

Hibs chase first win as unbeaten Dundee visit

Image: David Gray said he would need to make changes after three consecutive defeats

Life under David Gray in the Premiership has started with a bump for Hibernian. Zero points, just three shots on target and no goals across their opening two games was followed by defeat at Celtic in the League Cup.

Another reverse on Saturday would see them become the first club since their opponents, Dundee, to lose their opening three league games - that was in 2018/19 when the Dee were relegated.

However, if Hibs fans were searching for a good omen - perhaps the fact they have only lost once to Dundee in their last 15 top-flight meetings could provide some comfort, the downside is that loss in May 2022 was under then-caretaker boss Gray.

Dundee have four points from their opening two league games - a draw or win would see them pick up five or more from their first three matches for the first time since 2003/04.

Captain Luke McCowan is wanted by the Easter Road club, with a third bid for the midfielder submitted last week. Will he add to his two goals this season as Dundee search for their first top-flight away win at Hibs since 2001?

Levein targets win over old club United

Image: St Johnstone boss Craig Levein faces old club Dundee United this weekend

Craig Levein visits his former club Dundee United as St Johnstone aim to record back-to-back league wins.

It is the first time Levein has come up against United in the top-flight since 2004 when he wast Hearts boss - and the 59-year-old boasts a good record against the Tangerines, losing just one of his last eight meetings and winning six.

Dundee United are winless in their last seven home Premiership games against St Johnstone, losing the last three.

However, could their 'newly promoted' tag be a good omen? St Johnstone have won only one of their last 13 away games against teams who were just promoted to the Premiership and confidence will be high among the Tannadice Park squad after picking up draws in their first two games back.

Aberdeen aim to continue record run

Image: Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has won every domestic game so far this season

Life under Jimmy Thelin could not have started better for Aberdeen fans with seven wins from seven across all domestic competitions.

Victories over St Johnstone and St Mirren in the league mean the Dons could make it three consecutive wins at the start of a top-flight campaign for the first time since 2017/18.

However, they will now be without striker Bojan Miovski who left for Girona for a club-record £6.8m after their win over St Mirren.

It's a very different story at Kilmarnock, who lost their opening two league fixtures and suffered defeat at Rangers in the League Cup.

Image: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes faces his old club Aberdeen following a tough start to the season

Derek McInnes' side are also competing in the Conference League play-offs as they balance domestic and European duties - but will take confidence from last season when Killie won all three games against the Dons.

That run included a 1-0 victory at Pittodrie last December, meaning victory this weekend would mark back-to-back league wins at Aberdeen for the first time since August 2010, so will it be a happy return to the Granite City for McInnes?

Motherwell & Hearts seek first win

Image: Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has been hit with several injury issues this season

Both Motherwell and Hearts are just a point above Kilmarnock at the bottom end of the table after winless starts to the season.

The Fir Park club have been hit by injury issues, but have won just one of their last seven league games, a run stretching back to last season.

Stuart Kettlewell's side have also lost their last two league games to Hearts, with three consecutive losses against the Jambos last coming in in 2017.

Image: Hearts head coach Steven Naismith agreed a new deal until 2026 last week

While Hearts might take some confidence from the stats - the league table will not do the same for Steven Naismith. One point from two games means the Jambos could record their longest winless start to a top-flight season since 2019.

