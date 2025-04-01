 Skip to content

Scottish Premiership: SPFL Competitions Working Group drawing up plans over 10-team top-flight and scrapping top-six split

As well as moving to a 10-club Premiership format, retaining the current 12-team model, or adopting a larger 14 or 16-side set-up are also under consideration; Discussions ongoing due to fixture congestion as a result of UEFA competitions; Changes could be introduced as soon as next season

Tuesday 1 April 2025 17:07, UK

Image: Two clubs could drop out of the Scottish Premiership at the end of this season if new plans are backed

The SPFL's Competitions Working Group (CWG) is drawing up plans over a 10-team top-flight league, and scrapping the top-six split.

As well as the potential changes to the Scottish Premiership, which would see the number of fixtures drop from 38 to 36, there could be a 10-team second tier and a larger third league.

Sky Sports News understands that retaining the current 12-club Premiership format, plus larger 14 or 16-team models are also under consideration by the CWG.

While a 14-team option may maintain the prospect of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee derbies remaining at their current frequency, it could cause issues around those in the bottom-half playing more matches than those in the top six following a split.

Discussions are yet to take place on timings and while changes could be introduced for next season, the 2026/27 campaign is thought to be more realistic.

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 09: Dundee Manager Tony Docherty at Full Time during a William Hill Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers at The Scot Foam Stadium, on January 09, 2025, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Image: Tony Docherty's Dundee are currently in 11th spot and could be relegated if the proposed plans are approved for next season

The discussed changes - revealed by The Herald - are due to fixture congestion and the extra League Phase games that clubs competing in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League face.

On Tuesday, the SPFL had already announced that all Scottish Premiership clubs playing in European play-off round fixtures next season will be able to request the postponement of one specific league match.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 27: A General Stadium View during a UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Celtic and Club Brugge at Celtic Park, on November 27, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: The SPFL have backed new rules allowing clubs in play-off action to postpone a league match from next season

While no clubs have yet been consulted over any changes, any motion would need the backing of 11 of the 12 Premiership clubs, 75 per cent of the Premiership and Championship teams, plus 75 per cent of all 42 SPFL sides.

An SPFL spokesperson confirmed: "The SPFL's competitions working group will be meeting shortly to discuss several different options for league reconstruction."

