Scottish Premiership: When Celtic will win title, race for final top-six spot and relegation battle analysed

Scottish Premiership teams have just one game to play before the split and there is still all to play for.

After a dramatic penultimate weekend, Hearts, St Mirren and Motherwell all remain in the race for the final place in the top half of the table.

And a huge win for St Johnstone breathed new life into their survival battle while also delaying Celtic's title celebrations as the leaders failed to take advantage of another Rangers' slip-up.

When can Celtic win the title?

It looked like Rangers had handed Celtic a home party for their 55th title when they lost at home to Hibernian, their fifth straight Ibrox defeat, but the Hoops will have to wait a bit longer.

Defeat at bottom side St Johnstone means Brendan Rodgers' side cannot now wrap up the league against Kilmarnock in front of their own supporters, live on Sky, on Saturday.

They can still be crowned champions at the weekend if Rangers lose away at Aberdeen the following day, with that game also live on Sky.

It was a disappointment for Celtic to lose in Perth, but given they remain 13 points clear of their Old Firm rivals it is still a case of when and not if they will win the title.

When does the league split?

Following matchday 33 - when all 12 clubs have played each other three times - the Scottish Premiership table splits into two.

After that, those in the top six will battle it out for the final European spots, while those at the other end fight for survival.

Top-six battle goes to the wire

The battle for the final place in the top six goes to the final day with three teams still in contention.

Motherwell's defeat at Kilmarnock and St Mirren losing to Dundee handed the advantage to Hearts, but they failed to take it.

All they had to do was beat Dundee United at Tynecastle Park on Sunday and the last spot was theirs, but James Wilson was sent off with Jim Goodwin's side going on to claim a 1-0 to strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

It could be a cracker at Fir Park this weekend with Motherwell hosting Hearts. If the Jambos win they will remain sixth, but if Motherwell win and St Mirren lose at home to Ross County then it will be Michael Wimmer's team who move up.

The Buddies will take sixth if it ends in a draw at Motherwell and they take maximum points in Paisley. They will also clinch the spot on goal difference if it is home wins in both games.

Back in November not many would have taken you seriously if you said Hibernian would be best of the rest and would have already secured their top-six spot. However, that's exactly what David Gray's side have done.

A 16-game unbeaten run in the league, which has included results against Celtic, Rangers and rivals Hearts, has transformed the Easter Road side's season, with Europe now the target.

Things are a bit more stable at Aberdeen again and Jimmy Thelin's side have also achieved a top-six spot - something the fans would have been content with when going into this season under new management.

St Johnstone not going down without a fight

Just when it looked like St Johnstone's 16-year stay in the Premiership was all but over, they produced a performance and result to give a glimmer of hope.

They were brave against Celtic, they took the lead after falling to heavy defeats to the Hoops already this season and they defended brilliantly.

Andy Fisher made some vital saves as the Hoops piled on the pressure, and Saints managed to find a performance that has been all too rare this season.

Simo Valakari admitted post-match that nothing had changed for them, but will it be the psychological boost they need heading into a huge end of season battle?

St Johnstone's 1-0 win will have come as a blow to both Kilmarnock and Dundee who claimed huge victories on Saturday.

Killie claimed their first league win in six games against Motherwell to see them end the weekend six points clear of automatic relegation, but only one point ahead of Tony Docherty's side who remain in the play-off spot despite their win at home to St Mirren.

Defeat at home to Aberdeen means Ross County remain in danger of a third consecutive season in the relegation play-offs. They sit level with Kilmarnock on 35 points.

The split always creates drama and Hearts, St Mirren and Motherwell will know they risk being dragged into the fight for survival if they fail to clinch that top-six place.

Teams have six games to secure their place in the Scottish Premiership for next season. It promises to be a dramatic few weeks.