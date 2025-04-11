Dujon Sterling: Rangers defender out 'long term' after Achilles injury in Athletic Club Europa League clash

Rangers defender Dujon Sterling will undergo surgery on an Achilles injury that will rule him out "long term".

The 25-year-old was stretchered off in their Europa League draw with Athletic Club at Ibrox on Thursday, forcing them to see out the game with nine players following Robin Propper's early red card.

Head coach Barry Ferguson says he is "devastated" at the news, with Sterling only returning to action last month after a foot injury that forced him to miss 12 matches.

"I just got a bit of bad news about Dujon - he's going to be out long term. He's had a serious one," Ferguson told Sky Sports News.

"I'm devastated for him for a few reasons. He's come in and been immense for me at the back. He's had his injury issues and now we need to suffer another lengthy spell on the sidelines, which I'm devastated about. We'll get around him, he's a popular member of the dressing room and has been a big player for me.

"We just need to get him back fit as quickly as we can.

"I don't know exactly [how long he will be out for] but I mean long term. I'm no medical expert but I've spoken to the doctor, he'll go for surgery on Monday and we'll just need to wait and see how that surgery goes."