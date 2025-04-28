PFA Scotland Player of the Year award: Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda, Nicolas Kuhn and Simon Murray shortlisted
Arne Engels, Hamza Igamane, Lennon Miller & James Wilson nominated for PFA Young Player award; Eilidh Adams, Emma Lawton, Katie Wilkinson & Samantha van Diemen up for Women's Player of the Year; Adams on Young Player list with Erin Husband, Laura Berry & Hannah Jordan
Monday 28 April 2025 14:48, UK
Celtic trio Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn have been nominated for the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year award.
They are shortlisted for the award, voted for by their fellow players, alongside Dundee striker Simon Murray.
Captain McGregor, who won the award in 2022, has continued to impress while leading the Hoops to their fourth successive title.
He has played in 31 of Celtic's 34 league games so far this season, scoring eight goals.
Forward Maeda has thrived this season with 16 goals and nine assists in his 31 appearances, with Brendan Rodgers often favouring him in a central role following striker Kyogo Furuhashi's departure in January.
Kuhn has made 29 league appearances for Celtic so far this season, scoring 12 goals with eight assists, with his best form arguably during the first half of their title-winning campaign.
Dundee's Murray is level with Maeda as the duo chase the Premiership's top scorer award, with the 33-year-old aiming to help the Dark Blues escape the relegation play-offs.
Following his move from Ross County in the summer, the striker has featured in all of the club's league games this season, scoring 16 goals.
Who could win the Young Player of the Year award?
Celtic also have a player nominated for this award with Arne Engels making the shortlist following his club-record £11m move from Augsburg last summer.
The 21-year-old midfielder has scored nine goals in 31 appearances this season, also providing five assists.
It has been a disappointing season for Rangers, but Hamza Igamane could pick up some silverware after an impressive debut season at Ibrox.
The 22-year-old striker, who joined on a five-year deal from Moroccan side AS Far Rabat, has netted 11 times in his 30 league appearances so far.
Hearts striker James Wilson is the youngest of the nominees, with the high school pupil turning 18 in March.
He has netted four times in the Premiership since scoring on his league debut against St Mirren last October.
Lennon Miller has continued to impress in midfield for Motherwell following his nomination last season, despite missing six league games with a fractured ankle.
The 18-year-old, who captained the Steelmen nine times this season, is under contract until next summer with the Fir Park club already rejecting bids from Serie A side Udinese.
Adams up for double award
PFA Scotland has also revealed the Women's Player and Young Player of the Year awards shortlist, with Hibernian's 21-year-old forward Eilidh Adams up for both prizes.
Celtic's Emma Lawton, Katie Wilkinson of Rangers and Samantha van Diemen from Glasgow City are also nominated for the POTY prize.
Erin Husband of Hearts, Rangers' Laura Berry and Hannah Jordan from the Spartans make up the Young Player shortlist.
Hibs are currently top of the SWPL, two points clear of Rangers with Glasgow City a further point behind.
