Scottish Premiership reconstruction plans halted but Championship, League One and Two could grow in size

The SPFL has revealed there is "no reasonable prospect of achieving consensus" around plans to restructure the Scottish Premiership.

It follows a meeting of the Competitions Working Group (CWG) on Tuesday, where league reconstruction was discussed.

Sky Sports News revealed earlier this month that proposals over a 10-team top flight were unlikely to receive sufficient backing - but retaining the current 12-club Premiership format, plus larger 14 or 16-team models would be discussed.

Could there be changes elsewhere?

Image: Falkirk and Livingston are level on points at the top of the Championship as both aim to secure promotion to the Premiership

While no changes to the Premiership are set to go ahead, Sky Sports News understands there was broad agreement over increasing the size of the divisions below.

Currently, the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two have 10-teams but that could change, with further talks to take place.

Teams in the second, third and fourth tier of the pyramid play 36 matches a season, with the winner of each league promoted automatically. Another team can also move up via the play-offs.

What did the SPFL say about reconstruction?

Image: The Championship, League One and Two could grow in size but Premiership reconstruction plans are off the table

A statement from the SPFL said: "The SPFL's Competitions Working Group met on 29 April to discuss the possibility of league restructuring.

"It was agreed that there was no reasonable prospect of achieving consensus around a new format for the William Hill Premiership.

"There was, however, broad agreement around potential changes to the William Hill Championship, League One and League Two.

"These will be worked up with a view to conducting a consultation with clubs and other stakeholders."

Why was Premiership reconstruction on the agenda?

Image: It was thought fewer games could help clubs that are in European competitions

Changes were being discussed by the CWG in a bid to manage fixture congestion issues and help those playing in UEFA club competitions, with extra matches added to the calendar due to the new league phase in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

While a 14-team option could have maintained the prospect of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee derbies remaining at their current frequency, it could have caused issues around those in the bottom-half playing more matches than those in the top six following a split.