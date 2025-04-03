Scottish Premiership 10-team plan will not receive sufficent backing as SPFL Competitions Working Group discuss various options

Sky Sports News understands plans for a smaller 10-team Scottish Premiership would not receive sufficient backing from clubs.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the SPFL's Competitions Working Group (CWG) was drafting up a proposal that would cut the number of sides in the top-flight, reduce the amount of fixtures from 38 to 36, and scrap the top-six split.

Any motion would need the support of 11 of the 12 Premiership clubs, 75 per cent of the Premiership and Championship teams, plus 75 per cent of all 42 SPFL sides. However, Sky Sports News has learned the 10-team plan would fall short of at least one of those measures.

It is understood that retaining the current 12-club Premiership format, plus larger 14 or 16-team models also remain under consideration by the CWG.

Why is league reconstruction on the agenda?

Changes are being discussed by the CWG in a bid to manage fixture congestion issues and help those playing in UEFA club competitions - with extra matches added to the calendar due to the new league phase in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

While a 14-team option may maintain the prospect of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee derbies remaining at their current frequency, it could cause issues around those in the bottom-half playing more matches than those in the top six following a split.

What happens next?

Formal discussions over the 10, 12, 14 and 16 club models will take place on April 29.

If a proposal is passed, any changes could be introduced for the 2026/27 season.

What has the reaction been?

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb was the first top-flight chief to publicly criticise the 10-team model, telling Sky Sports that cutting the number of Premiership clubs would be "a huge mistake".

Webb - whose club is currently bottom of the Premiership - believes a larger 14-team model should be implemented, growing to 16 sides in the future.

"That would be a huge mistake [cutting the top flight to 10 teams]," Webb told Sky Sports.

"I think the bar for good or bad when it comes to football, UK football and world football, is the English Premier League.

"They've got 20 clubs and while we're not the same size as England, obviously, and we're not going to have 20 clubs in our Premiership - what you want to do is edge closer to that.

"It is a more familiar system that is more geared towards success on the world stage and on the UK stage. We should absolutely be heading in the other direction.

"From looking at the quality in the Championship this season, I can tell you we have two, three, four clubs for sure that would do just fine in the Premiership, and that's where we should be headed. We should be growing the Premiership.

"We should be going to a 14-team league very soon, and then five years later - as long as the quality in the Championship is sufficient - projecting to go to a 16-team league, and if you keep growing it on a gradual, very deliberate way, we can make sure that the quality is there.

"We absolutely need to have quality with every team in the Premiership, but that's the direction we should be going because it's better for Scotland, it's better for Scottish football."

Rangers coach Neil McCann is also in favour of a bigger league.

"I've always liked the idea of a wee bit bigger league. How that's configured is everybody's guess, but I think we've got teams that would enhance the top league.

"I know a lot of people say there's dead rubbers, but I believe that you can always get something from that, whether it's introduction of young boys, whether it's more places up for grabs, a couple of relegation places and a play-off position.

"There's ways of trying to find the middle ground, but the most important thing if it was bigger, I see it being more opportunity for young boys to be cut in, because maybe it would take away a lot of the fear factor that exists right now."