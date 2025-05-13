Derek McInnes: Hearts and Kilmarnock agree terms as Jambos look set to appoint Neil Critchley's successor

Kilmarnock and Hearts have agreed terms for Derek McInnes to take over the managerial position at Tynecastle Park.

The former St Johnstone, Bristol City and Aberdeen manager has been a frontrunner to succeed Neil Critchley who was sacked two weeks ago.

McInnes is now in talks with Hearts over a move but has told Killie he will remain at the club until the end of this season, seeing out their final games against Motherwell and Hearts.

The approach for McInnes - who is under contract at Rugby Park until 2027 - comes after he guided Killie to Premiership safety, following their 3-2 win over Dundee on Saturday.

After being appointed in January 2022, he led Kilmarnock back to the top-flight by clinching the Championship title.

He then kept the club in the Premiership the following season, before finishing fourth in the last campaign - securing European football for Killie for the first time since 2019.

McInnes: I will see season out at Killie

Speaking at Kilmarnock's pre-match media conference, McInnes said: "I'm led to believe that the clubs agreed terms yesterday, discussions are ongoing from that.

"I went for breakfast with [Kilmarnock majority shareholder Billy Bowie] this morning and my focus is fully on finishing this season with Kilmarnock.

"We've got two very important games still, and we want to finish the season as strongly as possible.

"That's where it's at. I'm trying to be as transparent as possible.

"There's ongoing discussions but that's for other people. For me, it's about concentrating on tomorrow night's game at Motherwell."

Boyd: McInnes deserves top job

Former Kilmarnock and Rangers striker Kris Boyd on Sky Sports:

"You look at what he did with Aberdeen. They were a club that were struggling, and Hearts have had a disappointing season.

"It's no disrespect to Kilmarnock, I have a great association with them, and they were a fantastic club for me. But you are getting to a stage now where Derek is ready to go back to that stage, a big club.

"For me, Hearts are the third biggest club in the country, you want them up there challenging and causing problems to Rangers and Celtic.

Image: Derek McInnes won the League Cup in 2014 with Aberdeen, and in seven years, never finished lower than fourth

"Considering the job Derek did at Aberdeen, he deserves to be back at that level. People forget, and it is easy because of what Derek has achieved in the past, what he has done at Kilmarnock has been unbelievable as well.

"I think he deserves another crack at a big club to see if he can cause problems to our big two."