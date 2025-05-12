Derek McInnes: Hearts make approach for Kilmarnock boss as club bid to appoint Neil Critchley's successor

Hearts are in talks with Kilmarnock as the club bid to appoint Derek McInnes as their new boss.

The former St Johnstone, Bristol City and Aberdeen manager has been a frontrunner to succeed Neil Critchley who was sacked two weeks ago.

Sky Sports News understand Kilmarnock will not stand in the way of McInnes - if he wants to move to Tynecastle Park.

However, Killie would be due compensation from their Scottish Premiership rivals, with McInnes under contract at Rugby Park until 2027.

The 53-year-old is expected to take Kilmarnock training on Tuesday and then be in the dugout on Wednesday as his side face Motherwell. Following that, Kilmarnock face Hearts on the final day of the season.

The approach for McInnes comes after he guided Killie to Premiership safety, following their 3-2 win over Dundee on Saturday.

After being appointed in January 2022, he led Kilmarnock back to the top-flight by clinching the Championship title.

He then kept the club in the Premiership the following season, before finishing fourth in the last campaign - securing European football for Killie for the first time since 2019.

Image: Derek McInnes won the League Cup in 2014 with Aberdeen, and in seven years, never finished lower than fourth

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, McInnes said: "I'm hearing that there may be contact between the clubs but there has been nothing official yet from my point of view.

"I think in everything, whether you are a player or a manager, once compensation is agreed and clubs can reach an agreement, then it is over to a player and a manager.

"But I need to stress, we are not at that stage."

Boyd: McInnes deserves top job

Former Kilmarnock and Rangers striker Kris Boyd on Sky Sports:

"You look at what he did with Aberdeen. They were a club that were struggling, and Hearts have had a disappointing season.

"It's no disrespect to Kilmarnock, I have a great association with them, and they were a fantastic club for me. But you are getting to a stage now where Derek is ready to go back to that stage, a big club.

"For me, Hearts are the third biggest club in the country, you want them up there challenging and causing problems to Rangers and Celtic.

"Considering the job Derek did at Aberdeen, he deserves to be back at that level. People forget, and it is easy because of what Derek has achieved in the past, what he has done at Kilmarnock has been unbelievable as well.

"I think he deserves another crack at a big club to see if he can cause problems to our big two."