Scottish Premiership: Predict the scores ahead of another big weekend including Dundee vs Celtic, live on Sky
Rangers face Dundee United; Hibs host Livingston; Falkirk are at Motherwell; St Mirren are at home vs Aberdeen; Hearts go to Kilmarnock; Dundee host Celtic on Sunday, live on Sky Sports from 11am
Thursday 16 October 2025 15:03, UK
New manager searches, fan unrest, teams under pressure - there is plenty of drama as the Scottish Premiership returns from the international break.
There is a full card, including one game live on Sky Sports, and we look at the big talking points as you can predict your score for every match...
How will Rangers respond to Martin's departure?
Uncertainty remains at Rangers with Under-19 coach Steven Smith in charge for this weekend's game against Dundee United.
The Ibrox club remains in talks with Kevin Muscat as the search continues for Russell Martin's successor almost two weeks after he was sacked.
With just eight points in seven games, this is Rangers' poorest start to a league season and they have never had fewer than 10 points from their opening eight matches of a league campaign.
Dundee United have only won one of their last 21 away league games at Rangers, but are yet to lose on the road this season.
Will Celtic's unbeaten run continue at struggling Dundee?
Dundee have not won against Celtic at Dens Park for 37 years, but head coach Steven Pressley believes his struggling side can change that on Sunday.
It has been a tough start for Pressley at the Dark Blues - they currently sit 11th in the Premiership with just one win so far this season.
Brendan Rodgers will be hoping his Hoops return with a bang to keep up the pressure on Hearts, especially if their unbeaten run continues on Saturday.
The unrest continues off the pitch with the Celtic Fans Collective claiming a meeting with the board "produced no tangible outcomes."
Silent protests at matches were postponed while talks took place, but it's all but certain the supporters will make their feelings clear from the Dens Park stand.
McInnes returns to Kilmarnock with high-flying Hearts
Derek McInnes returns to Rugby Park on Saturday for the first time since his departure to take over at Hearts.
His unbeaten league start means he has won back-to-back manager of the month awards this season, and a win at Rugby Park will guarantee they will remain top of the Premiership.
The head coach is expecting a tough test against his former club, who have won their last two league matches without conceding - they have not won three in a row with a clean sheet since 2018 under Steve Clarke.
Kilmarnock suffered an injury blow during the international break, with Djenairo Daniels picking up a serious knee issue while playing for Suriname. The forward has featured in every game since moving to Ayrshire in the summer.
Will Hibs bounce back at Livingston?
David Gray will be hoping the international break has been a much-needed reset for Hibs after their unbeaten Premiership start came to an end last time out.
The Easter Road side have not actually won a league match since the opening weekend of the season - they are unbeaten in their last 15 home league games, although their last four have all been draws.
Livingston have won just one of their last Premiership games against the Hibees and exited the League Cup to them back in August.
Livi's Scottish Premiership games this season have seen more goals than any other side, with a total of 24. Ten for and 14 against.
Can Aberdeen move off the bottom of the table?
It was a big win for Aberdeen and Jimmy Thelin before the break as they scored their first Premiership goals of the season against Dundee.
Victory at St Mirren this weekend would lift them off the bottom of the table, until Sunday at least.
The Dons have taken just three points from their last six league games against the Buddies who are unbeaten in their last eight in Paisley.
Stephen Robinson will be looking for a response after St Mirren failed to impress in a 2-0 defeat at Kilmarnock before the break.
Will Motherwell remain unbeaten at home?
Motherwell's first Premiership defeat of the season came at Celtic Park last time out, but they are unbeaten in their last eight league games at Fir Park.
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos has been key for Motherwell this season and has scored or assisted all four of their goals in their last two league games
Saturday will be their first top-flight match against Falkirk since the Bairns enjoyed a 1-0 win in 2010.
John McGlynn's side drew 1-1 with Rangers in what was Russell Martin's final game, but they have only managed one win on the road so far this season.