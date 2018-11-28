Celtic will field strong line-up against Rosenborg, says Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers' side face a crucial Europa League game against Rosenborg on Thursday

Brendan Rodgers has promised to field a strong team against Rosenborg on Thursday as Celtic look to keep their Europa League hopes alive.

The Hoops are in third place in Group B with six points and face the bottom side in Trondheim on Thursday night.

Celtic will then take on Aberdeen on Sunday in the League Cup final at Hampden Park and Rodgers is determined to win both games.

"Whatever team we put out will be a strong team and a team we think can win the game and then we go into the first final of the season and it will be another very strong team that we think can win the game," Rodgers said.

RB Leipzig are also on six points in Group B but with a better head-to-head record than Celtic. They travel to section leaders Salzburg, who have maximum points after four games.

A win in Norway would boost Celtic's hopes of progressing from the group heading into the final round of games on December 13, when Salzburg visit Glasgow.

"We want to go into our last game at Celtic Park with an opportunity to qualify and if we get a victory tomorrow night then we have an opportunity to do that," said Rodgers.

"We understand and respect Rosenborg. They have come off the back of a celebration of being champions again for the fourth consecutive time.

"So we know it can be a difficult game for us and that is what we will prepare for."

Scott Brown is back in contention for Celtic

Captain Scott Brown and midfielder Tom Rogic are in contention to feature against Rosenborg after returning from injury.

Brown has not played since limping off during the 4-2 win over Hibernian in October while Rogic had a knee problem but both trained at Celtic Park before the squad flew out to Trondheim on Wednesday afternoon.

1:40 Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has defended his side's lap of honour against Rangers earlier this season after a police report claimed it caused a violent reaction in the crowd Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has defended his side's lap of honour against Rangers earlier this season after a police report claimed it caused a violent reaction in the crowd

Asked if they might play, Rodgers said: "It is something we look to consider. What is important with Scott is that he's back and available again.

"Tom was in great form, he went away with the international team, so he wasn't going to play against Hamilton (at the weekend) regardless and this was his first available game for us.

"He is a big player, as is Scott, the most important thing is both are available and ready to play if required."