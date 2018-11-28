Rosenborg v Celtic preview: Vital Europa League clash for Brendan Rodgers' side

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is hoping his side can spoil Rosenborg's party

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is hoping his side can spoil Rosenborg's party when the two sides meet in their crunch Europa League Group B clash.

A win would ensure Celtic go into the last game against runaway group leaders FC Salzburg with a place in the knock-out stages still very much up for grabs.

Meanwhile, the Norwegians have just clinched their fourth consecutive league title and, while Rodgers is anticipating a tough test in Trondheim, he is hoping his side can catch their hosts cold.

"We hope their title celebrations will have been tiring, but we know we have a big test," he said. "They've won their league and they have every right to celebrate. That's what you have to do."

The Hoops will be buoyed by their victory over Rosenborg at Celtic Park earlier in the campaign and, coupled with the recent 2-1 win against RB Leipzig, Rodgers believes his side have nothing to fear.

"It was a big win for us against Leipzig and we needed that," Rodgers added. "We played really well against Rosenborg in the opening game of the group and then didn't really do ourselves justice in the two other games.

"We needed a big performance against a really good side and we needed to show that we could get a win against a team like RB Leipzig.

"The players were absolutely brilliant and it was a really important victory for us, but equally as important was the performance and how we did it.

"We'll give everything we can to win the game. The team coming on to these games are riding high on performance, confidence, goals and defensive solidity."

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths' is congratulated by team-mate Scott Brown during the Europa League against Rosenborg

Team news

Captain Scott Brown could return having returned to full training with the squad while Australian midfielder Tom Rogic is also available after missing Saturday's 3-0 win against Hamilton Academical.

However, the Hoops will still be without Nir Bitton, Craig Gordon, Eboue Kouassi and Daniel Arzani.

For Rosenborg, former Arsenal forward Nicklas Bendtner is available despite off-field troubles and, the newly-appointed Norwegian champions should be at full-strength.

Opta stats

Rosenborg have won just one of their nine previous meetings with Celtic in all competitions (D2 L6), losing the reverse fixture 1-0 on MD1.

This will be Celtic's 10th meeting with Rosenborg in total - in all European competition they've only faced Barcelona more often (14).

No team has conceded more Europa League goals this season than Rosenborg (12), with the Norwegian side losing all four of their games so far.

In the Champions League/Europa League, Celtic have won just two of their 44 away group stage games (D11 L31), with both of those victories coming in the Champions League (vs Spartak Moscow in October 2012 and Anderlecht in September 2017.

Since the rebranding of the competition in 2009-10, Celtic have never won a Europa League away game (D8 L8).