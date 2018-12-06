Celtic's Ryan Christie named Scottish Premiership player of the month
Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has been named Scottish Premiership player of the month for November.
Christie is in the midst of a terrific run of form for Brendan Rodgers' side with six goals in his last nine appearances.
His strike against Aberdeen on Sunday won Celtic the Scottish League Cup and he also scored in Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Motherwell.
He scored twice for Celtic in November, in a 5-0 win over Hearts and a 3-0 victory over Aberdeen.
Celtic rewarded Christie for his recent form with a three-year extension last month.
The 23-year-old had to be patient for the first three years of his Celtic career, when he was loaned to Inverness and Aberdeen to gain experience.