Anderlecht linked with Celtic head of recruitment Lee Congerton

Anderlecht lead a host of top European clubs keen to lure Celtic's chief talent spotter Lee Congerton.

Two MLS clubs are also trying to hire the Scottish Champions' highly-rated head of recruitment.

The 45-year old Welshman first worked with Brendan Rodgers at Chelsea in 2005.

Congerton was appointed chief scout by then director of football Frank Arnesen, with Rodgers acting as reserve-team coach.

After similar roles at Hamburg and Sunderland, Congerton joined up with Rodgers at Celtic two years ago and reports on Wednesday suggested the pair could reunite at Leicester.

Congerton may also be tempted by the chance to rekindle his working relationship with Arnesen, who he worked with at Hamburg and is now sporting director at Anderlecht.

Congerton has been credited with bringing a host of talented young players for his present employers, including Odsonne Edouard, Timothy Weah and Oliver Ntcham.

Were Congerton to join up with Rodgers at Leicester, he would replace Eduardo Macia, whose contract at the King Power Stadium expires this summer.