Celtic make public ultimatum to David Turnbull over Motherwell transfer

David Turnbull's £3m transfer to Celtic from Motherwell is in doubt

David Turnbull's transfer to Celtic is in doubt after the Scottish champions warned the Motherwell midfielder he must make his mind up about a switch or the club will move on.

Celtic agreed a £3m fee with Motherwell on Wednesday for the proposed transfer, but the Hoops have lost patience with the 19-year-old and his agent.

Turnbull, who is the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year, was set to discuss personal terms with the Scottish champions, with the fee understood to also include £250,000 in potential add-ons.

However, talks failed to progress, and on Friday Celtic issued a statement on social media telling Turnbull he must make a quick decision on his future.

Currently, we have been unable to come to an agreement with the player’s agent.#CelticFC is content that it has made a magnificent offer and it is now up to the agent and player to decide if the player wants to join Celtic.



If not, we move on. (2/2) — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) June 14, 2019

The club tweeted: "Celtic FC was pleased to agree a record-breaking fee with Motherwell FC for David Turnbull and we have quickly followed this up with a fantastic offer to the player through his agent.

"Currently, we have been unable to come to an agreement with the player's agent.

Turnbull has scored an impressive 17 goals for Motherwell this season

"Celtic FC is content that it has made a magnificent offer and it is now up to the agent and player to decide if the player wants to join Celtic.

"If not, we move on."

Turnbull's representatives were not available to comment in response to the tweets from Celtic, but Sky Sports News understands Turnbull is keeping his options open amid continued interest from clubs in England.

The midfielder is only considering a move where the contract on offer is acceptable, and where he would be guaranteed a chance of first-team football.

0:21 Scotland Young Player of the Year David Turnbull says he is only focused on his football at Motherwell despite interest from other clubs Scotland Young Player of the Year David Turnbull says he is only focused on his football at Motherwell despite interest from other clubs

Sky sources also understand Motherwell already rejected previous £2m offers from Celtic and Barnsley for the highly-rated midfielder, who is contracted to Motherwell until 2022.