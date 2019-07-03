Celtic in talks with Rapid Vienna's Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo could be set to join Scottish champions Celtic

Rapid Vienna full-back Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo has arrived in Glasgow for talks over a potential switch to Celtic.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is hoping to seal a deal for the left-back in time for the Champions League qualifying first round game against FK Sarajevo on July 9.

Lennon revealed following the Hoops' 0-0 draw with St Gallen on Tuesday that a deal, believed to be in the region of £3m, was close for the 24-year-old Belgian, who could be set to replace Kieran Tierney at Parkhead.

The Celtic boss said: "We are not too far away and [Bolingoli-Mbombo] will be another good addition to the squad.

Neil Lennon is in the market for a left-back to replace Kieran Tierney, who is wanted by Arsenal

"He gives us competition at left-back, he's strong, athletic and good on the ball."

Earlier on Tuesday, Rapid announced they had granted Bolingoli-Mbombo permission to leave the club's pre-season training camp in Bad Zell to discuss a move to the Scottish champions.

Sky Sports News understands Celtic rejected a £15m bid from Arsenal for Scotland left-back Tierney, who has also attracted interest from Italian side Napoli.

Tierney is working his way back to full fitness after double hernia surgery last month, and Lennon says although the club do not want to sell the 22-year-old they are looking at possible replacements.

Kieran Tierney has been linked with a possible move to Arsenal and Napoli

Celtic have already signed Toulouse defender Christopher Jullien on a four-year deal, and 18-year-old midfielder Luca Connell from Bolton Wanderers.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.